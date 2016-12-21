The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

KDOC to begin airing ‘Inside OC’ on New Year’s Day

Dec. 21, 2016 (Laguna Beach) – “Inside OC with Rick Reiff,” Orange County’s only weekly public affairs program, will begin airing on KDOC-TV on New Year’s Day.

“Inside OC” will run on KDOC Sundays at 5:30 AM, giving the show a time slot on a commercial station that reaches every viewer in the 18 million-population Los Angeles market.

“KDOC is proud to add ‘Inside OC’ to our program schedule,” said KDOC General Manager John Manzi. “Orange County is under-served in public affairs coverage and needs programs like ‘Inside OC.’”

“We’ve worked with KDOC from the get-go and now we’re delighted to have it join our other carriers, PBS SoCal-TV and Cox, to provide even more exposure for ‘Inside OC’ and our sponsors,” said Reiff, the program’s host and producer. “Inside OC” is taped at KDOC’s studio in the Orange County Register building in Santa Ana.

“Inside OC” already reaches the entire LA market at 1 AM Tuesdays on PBS SoCal 1, the main channel of PBS SoCal-TV. Cable viewers throughout the region can also watch the program several times weekly on PBS SoCal 2 and PBS SoCal World. Cox cable customers have additional chances to watch on Channel 3 in Orange County and Channel 4 in San Diego.

All episodes of “Inside OC” are also on YouTube and at pbssocal.org and rickreiff.com.

KDOC, analog channel 56, is an independent television station launched in Anaheim in 1982 by an ownership group that included singer Pat Boone. The station was bought in 2006 for $149.5 million by Atlanta entrepreneur Bert Ellis and Broadcom Corp. co-founder Henry Samueli and his wife Susan; the couple also own the Anaheim Ducks.

For more info contact: Rick Reiff (949) 683-2414

