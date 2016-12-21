FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newport Beach City Clerk Has Certified Receipt of Referendum Petition Signatures

Newport Beach, CA: The Newport Beach City Clerk has acknowledged receipt of the Referendum Petition delivered by Line in the Sand Political Action Committee principals.

According to the official Petition receipt, the City’s prima facie review revealed 13,730 signatures. Eighty‐five requests were also received by the City Clerk from voters who wished to withdraw their names from the petition.

The minimum number of signatures required by the California Elections Code to qualify a petition for Newport Beach is 5,619. The City Clerk therefore accepted the petition, and has contracted with the Orange County Registrar of Voters to verify and count the total number of valid signatures contained within the petition. City Clerk plans to deliver the Petition Packets to the Orange County Registrar of Voters office Thursday morning.

