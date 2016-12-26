The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OCGOP STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF FORMER CALIFORNIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR HONORABLE ED REINECKE

ORANGE COUNTY – Republican Party of Orange County Chairman Fred M. Whitaker released the following statement upon the passing of Former California Lieutenant Governor Honorable Ed Reinecke:

“As we mourn the passing of Former Lieutenant Governor Honorable Ed Reinecke, I encourage all Californians to honor his legacy and remember the impact he had on our state and nation,” said Chairman Fred M. Whitaker. “Former Lieutenant Governor Reinecke’s commitment to public service was unparalleled. Before serving under the leadership of then Governor Ronald Reagan, Lieutenant Governor Reinecke faithfully represented the people of California’s 27th Congressional District and served our nation honorably in the United States Navy during World War II.”

“Lieutenant Governor Reinecke and his family also played an integral role in building the California Republican Party. He was Chairman of the State Party in the early 1980s and his son Tom Reinecke, an Orange County attorney, was Second Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Orange County from the early to mid 1990s. Lieutenant Governor Reinecke remained active over the years, attending the unveiling of President Reagan’s statue in Mile Square Park last year and regularly attending the Aliso Viejo Republican Women’s meetings.”

“I am proud that Lieutenant Governor Reinecke chose to call Orange County his home and I’m confident that his life of service will inspire future generations of leaders for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lieutenant Governor Reinecke’s family and friends and we hope they will find peace during this time.”

