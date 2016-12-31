The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OCTA Offering Free Bus Rides to Help Ring in New Year

Extended service hours will provide residents a safe ride home for the 15th year

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is making it safe and convenient for people to celebrate the New Year by offering free bus rides from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31 to 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1.

For those looking to take advantage of the free ride but need an idea of where to go, OCTA recommends visiting the 25th annual First Night in Downtown Fullerton for live entertainment, rides, food and a fireworks show. Several routes in Fullerton that serve this free, family-friendly event will have extended hours.

Passengers planning a bus ride are encouraged to use the online trip planner in advance at octa.net or by calling (714) 636-7433. Extended times may vary depending on the route.

“This free service is a safe and easy way to get to and from your New Year’s Eve celebrations and a fun way to try out OC Bus,” said OCTA Chair Lori Donchak. “We hope many people take advantage of this special service that OCTA is providing for the 15th consecutive year.”

Last year, nearly 7,000 riders took advantage of the free bus service on New Year’s Eve and more than 135,000 have used it since it began in 2002.

For more information, visit octa.net/NYE.

