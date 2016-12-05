Jailhouse Snitch Scandal

Sheriff’s Records Shed New Light on OC’s Jailhouse Snitch Scandal

Sandra Hutchens (p)

Nick Gerda/Voice of OC

By |
Print More

Nearly 250 pages of notes documenting a secret jailhouse informant network run by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were released Monday, providing an unvarnished view of how snitches were utilized in violations of defendants’ rights.

By putting the long-sealed records into the public file of mass murderer Scott Evans Dekraai, Judge Thomas M. Goethals has given the public the most complete record yet of how deputies deployed informants from 2008 to 2013.

Initially, sheriff’s deputies, prosecutors and law enforcement officers denied in Orange County Superior Court hearings before Goethals there was an informant network or records about it in the case of Dekraai — who in 2011 gunned down his ex-wife and seven others in a Seal Beach beauty salon.

But since a 2014-2015 special evidentiary hearing before Goethals — along with disclosures from another capital murder case — more and more previously undisclosed informant records were forced into public view by Scott Sanders, Dekraai’s public defender.

The files released Monday are from what is called the “special handing log,” a computerized record that was first disclosed earlier this year in the case of Daniel Patrick Wozniak — who last September was given the death sentence for a 2010 double murder.

After reviewing 1,157 pages of the log, Goethals winnowed the records down to the 242 pages of what could be provided the defense and the public.

(Click here to read all 242 pages of the records released Monday. )

The documents released are heavily redacted, which limits interpretations about various cases.

But they describe a variety of “capers” whereby deputy-associated informants — many facing long or life sentences — worked assiduously to secure compromising crime details from a host of defendants.

There are references to cells at the County Jail in Santa Ana being wired for audio recordings as informants were engaged with defendants in conversations — recordings that may have violated the right to counsel and evidence disclosure requirements.

The logs include the names of informants — along with street names like “Wicked” or “Scar” — involved in the Dekraai and other cases, where defendants did not receive appropriate evidentiary disclosures from prosecutors.

These are the latest revelations in a years-long scandal that has rocked both the Sheriff’s Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, with Goethals asserting that a prosecutor and sheriff’s deputies made false statements, along with violating defendants’ due process rights.

Some 15 cases have been affected, including at least a half dozen where convictions for murders or other serious crimes were set aside.

Because of repeated violations of Dekraai’s constitutional rights, Goethals last year sanctioned Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas’ team for failing to turn over evidence to Sanders; thereby, limiting evidence that can be presented at the penalty phase of Dekraai’s trial to material directly related to the crime and the impact on victims’ families.

And in an extremely rare instance, Goethals barred Rackauckas’ entire office last year from continuing to prosecute the penalty phase because of the inability to provide Dekraai a fair trial.

Last month, the 4th District Court of Appeal in Santa Ana upheld Goethals’ ruling, issuing a stinging opinion, which may be appealed to the California Supreme Court. If Goethals’ ruling is upheld, Dekraai would be prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s office. A county grand jury also is conducting a civil inquiry of the informant system.

Rackauckas’ team is still calling for the death penalty for Dekraai, as his defense team seeks to have it set aside in favor of life without parole after his 2014 guilty pleas.

In a statement issued today, Rackauckas’ office announced “a concrete action plan in order to remedy any legal issues” from the newly disclosed records that have been flowing out of the sheriff’s office.

“To ensure any constitutional rights of a defendant are protected,” the statement said, “the number one goal was to broadly make sure any defendants that are entitled to discovery receive their discovery and/or any other remedy.”

A hearing will be held Tuesday before Goethals, when prosecutors may set the stage for more evidentiary disclosures.

In a statement from Sheriff Sandra Hutchens’ office, officials described how they recently have been seeking to plumb the agency’s computer system to secure records that may need to be provided to defendants in numerous other cases.

The sheriff’s statement called this “a methodical and coordinated endeavor.”

But for months, county counsel — representing the sheriff’s office — has fought in court to seal the special handling log and other records from public disclosure.

County counsel has argued the risk of exposing informants or their families to retaliation was paramount. The county even unsuccessfully sought a ruling recently from the appellate court to try and seal the records.

With the public disclosure last March of the special handling log, the sheriff’s statement said a team was established that is specifically dedicated to finding and reviewing discovery documents.

In October, this included “a search of every share computer drive” involving jail custody, the statement said. In November, a search was completed of about 580,000 files.

The team remains “committed to searching for and providing documents that are responsive to discovery requests and subpoenas,” the sheriff’s statement said, adding an internal administrative investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff also noted continued cooperation with the state Attorney General’s Office, which announced in 2015 a criminal investigation into allegations deputies and a prosecutor allegedly provided false testimony about the informant network in the Dekraai case.

In his ruling that barred Rackauckas’ team from prosecuting Dekraai’s penalty trial phase, Goethals named two sheriff’s deputies integrally involved in the informant special handling program as not testifying truthfully.

During subsequent hearings, records show a third deputy also allegedly provided false testimony in the Dekraai case.

The special handling log shows these three deputies in day-to-day involvement with what are often called “confidential informants,” or a “CI.” Hutchens’ office said Monday the entire special handling log has been provided to the AG’s office.

In January 2013 just before the evidentiary hearing in the Dekraai case began, testimony later showed, the special handling log was cancelled.

In hearings during recent months, Goethals has become increasingly irate over the fact that the Sheriff’s Department hadn’t provided the special handling log in January 2013 when he ordered all such records to be given to Dekraai’s attorneys after subpoenas.

And most recently, Goethals has been pushing the sheriff via county counsel to provide records of any special handling log’s replacement system.

The sheriff’s statement says her office last September “dissolved” the special handling corps of deputies that work with informants — then created a “custody intelligence unit.”

Future hearings before Goethals are expected to probe the issues of what other deputy records may still require disclosure to defendants.

Rex Dalton can be reached directly at rexdalton@aol.com.

  • LFOldTimer

    I read Moxley’s story at the Weekly. I learned something new. Sheriff Sandra was Lee Baca’s executive assistant during her stint at LASO. ha. Why doesn’t that surprise me? You know, the same former Sheriff Lee Baca being prosecuted by the Feds in LA for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements to the feebies in a ….wait for it (drum roll)…. scandalous jail informant case! Now Baca is flirting w/ 20 years in the big house and his attorney is using the “Alzheimer’s defense”. I guess Baca expects a jury of 12 to believe that he was running LASO w/ a $2.5 BILLION dollar budget while he had Alzheimers. ha. Good luck with that, Chief! I wonder if Baca was able to remember which bank his direct deposit landed in every 2 weeks and his debit card pin#?

    And now we learn that Baca was Sheriff’s Sandra’s former mentor. More tangled webs. So much for higher standards.

  • Debby Bodkin

    There is only one way to describe Orange County, California’s criminal AND civil justice system when it relates to certain politically-connected parties: RICO. Where is the US Department of Justice?

    • OCservant_Leader

      You have outlined the various tactics of what Cults refer to as- “Fair Game” – their term to describe their coordinated defense against any “enemies” of the organization.

      Transparency is a threat to this organization which is funded by tax dollars.

      Any enemy of the Cult – may be “tricked, lied to, sued or destroyed”…to protect the organization/Cult.

      • Debby Bodkin

        Thank you for clarifying exactly what I was attempting to communicate. Great job!

      • Jacki Livingston

        You are on the money. It is exactly what happened to me. Bottom line, for me, is that when they resort to those tactics, they untie our hands, so we can retaliate in kind and in full…and I intend to do just that.

  • Paul Lucas

    Why haven’t any of these people been charged and put in jail?

    • LFOldTimer

      This ain’t not the same America as you remember, Paul. We’ve joined the 3rd world. The ones who enforce the law willfully violate the law with impunity. Go read the Register’s Watchdog article. There’s no accountability at the top. Oversight has vanished. America’s best days are in the rear-view mirror. Civilization is on life support. The fish rots from the head down.

    • verifiedsane

      Government officials being held accountable! It just does not happen in OC or California for that matter…What people don’t understand; is that the very ruling class that makes the rules/laws, also makes sure that those same laws don’t apply to them.

      As an example: did you know that judges in California courts have complete immunity for their conduct on the bench no matter how illegal or egregious it may be. Instead, by legislative decree the people of California receive the “Commission on Judicial Performance” (a board of political appointees) that investigates less than one percent of the complaints it receives; all the while operating in complete secrecy with virtually no over site. Not even the press can obtain information about these judicial complaints, investigations, or findings under freedom of information act request.

      Our governmental leaders have created impenetrable fire walls the shield them from disclosure and accountability to the very people they represent (citizens). So it comes as no surprise that no indictments or convictions against government servant illegal actions and the blatant corruption have not taken place.

      It is truly a very rare anomaly that any public official is held accountable by their own throughout California today. Just like with much ballyhooed banking & mortgage crisis that was held out as one corporate example of to big to be held accountable or fail; it’s works the same way with the the governmental ruling class, they are deemed to powerful to be held accountable. That is just the cold hard sad reality of our government institutions and so called leaders today in California. It unfortunately will stay that way until the governed (the people) and a free & unbiased press demand otherwise.

  • LFOldTimer

    This looks like a replay of OCSD under the leadership of Mike Carona.

    Isn’t it special that the supervisors are mute on this on-going scandal that gets worse by the day as the reputation of county government is tainted and soiled?

    Not a single derogatory word from the BoS about the incompetent OCSD management that got us into this mess. Just like with the jail escape. Friends don’t make friends assume responsibility.

    Yet they wanted to hang Judge M. Marc Kelly out to dry! Remember?

    Sandra Hutchens is teflon-coated just like Hillary Clinton. She can do no wrong in the eyes of those who are supposed to run the county and protect the county’s name.

    And what happened to all those AOCDS (Sheriff Union) spokesholes who once told us that OCSD did nothing wrong and the informant fiasco was no scandal? I don’t see them quoted in the news any more. Did they all catch chronic laryngitis?

    Is Sandra going to send them to remedial training too?

    • David Zenger

      I think it’s telling that and rather unsavory that County Counsel has anything to do with this. Hutchens should have gotten own lawyer and paid for it out oh her own budget.