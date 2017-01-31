Anaheim Republican Assembly to Hold Public Forum on February 15th

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

On Wednesday evening 7-8:30pm, February 15th, the Anaheim Republican Assembly will hold a public forum for residents of Anaheim, Orange and Villa Park. This will address the homelessness crisis. The event will be held at the Phoenix Club, 1340 S. Sanderson Ave., Anaheim, CA 92806.

Speakers at the forum will include Tim Houchen with Hope 4 Restoration, Lou Noble a homeless advocate, Kristine Ridge the assistant City Manager, and Lt. Craig Friesen, Anaheim Police Department. Questions will be allowed from the audience.

With 28,000 homeless in just Anaheim alone, it is thought that this discussion and search for solutions is very timely. The number of homeless has increased by 10,000 since 2014. Naturally the problem is much worse in other parts of Orange County.

The general public is invited as well.

