Huntley: Should Orange County’s Grand Jury Investigate Itself?

Kirk H. Nakamura, assistant presiding judge and chair of the Grand Jury Recruitment and Selection Committee, offered an invitation printed in the January 16, 2017 edition of the Orange County Register among other places to potential do-gooders who have 30-40 hours to spare each week to join the 2017-18 Grand Jury. This effort to encourage people who want to “make a difference” is certainly laudable, but the reality of what the Grand Jury does or doesn’t do tells a different story. That story needs to be told and action should follow.

Aside considering criminal indictments and investigative matters such as the recent “jailhouse snitch” issue, the Orange County Grand Jury, and every Grand Jury throughout the State of California, spends a majority of their time looking at local jurisdictions and special districts under its purview “promoting sound government” in its civil “watchdog” role. Thousands of fully burdened government employee hours are spent on the OC Grand Jury annually. This exercise is more of a tax-payer funded civics class for retired folks. The reports produced and signed off on by the presiding judge at best qualify as passing grade term paper in a community college or yellow journalism. A glance at the sources of these reports would lead a high school sophomore to scratch their head when they see that in some of the 2016 reports (for example), Wikipedia was used as a source. As that sophomore knows, Wikipedia as a valid source is a no-no.

A public agency then has 90-days to respond to the findings and recommendations contained in the report. In my personal experience spanning 25 years in Orange County local government I have never seen a report that actually unearthed some terrible wrongdoing but I can assure you many hours toiling with these guys are wasted. Totally wasted.

Perhaps the Orange County Grand Jury itself? Imagine the credibility they would have if they pursued an independent review of themselves. Interview all the same government leaders they do and ask tough questions on their function and contribution to the public good. Then a report could be submitted, hopefully with valid sources, that would include “findings and recommendations” on the value of this effort to the taxpayer.

Certainly Orange County has plenty of areas where government is not doing the right thing, be it unintentionally or intentionally. Irregularities and outright malfeasance needs to be weeded out for sure and there are many ways this happens but seldom is it the Orange County Grand Jury that discovers these wrongs, however. The Orange County Grand Jury plays an important role here in Orange County and in counties throughout the state on criminal indictments and investigations. Watchdogs groups are popular and needed but their effectiveness in Orange County would not be hurt one bit if the OC Grand Jury focused solely on their more important criminal investigation role.

Glen Huntley from Orange has more than 25 years’ experience in Orange County municipal government, all years including direct involvement with public agency interactions with the Orange County Grand Jury.

Opinions expressed in editorials belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

  • verifiedsane

    Let’s just do away with all oversight and citizen involvement. Come on now, let the ruling corrupt criminal ruling class oligarchy control everything. Heck, using Glen Huntley’s pseudo philosophical lunacy, why don’t we just do away with elections while were at it…Everyone knows government is working in the peoples interest, correct…LMAO

    Lines like this below should show everyone the pure ignorance and folly associated with this opinion piece

    “This exercise is more of a tax-payer funded civics class for retired folks.”

  • Glen Huntley

    No time for you either, Leader dude. I have my pants on and I am not in a basement.

  • Glen Huntley

    Thank you Old Timer and Mr. Zenger. Considering that between the two of you you amass more than 5000 VOC posts, you are not my target audience! Others are noticing the post and talking about it, some in positions to actually do something about it. I am sure you will both respond, but that is all I have for you.

    • verifiedsane

      Glen, it appears you are already on the defense before others have even responded. This sends a clear message that you don’t have much of an argument that can withstand the scrutiny of an open debate. So who is your target audience exactly? could it possibly be three unemployed clowns, a sock puppet, and your cat…just asking! 🙂

    • LFOldTimer

      That’s unfortunate, Mr. Huntley.

      Since you took the time to impose your opinion on the VOC readers I felt that you might be open to answering a simple question or two, or to engage in some open discussion so we could gain clarity and better understand your point of view.

      Silly of me to ask.

  • OCservant_Leader

    Sir – Your argument lacks logic.

    Since the corrupt Board of Supervisors systemically ignore the GJ reports, and the corrupt DA does not follow up on any reports of malfeasance, therefore, the Grand Jury should stop investigating?

    What?

    Maybe you didn’t work in OC County Government, but I did. My experience SHOULD be taught in Civic’s Class as a warning to what happens when governments are corrupted by organized crime.

    Perhaps in your career you followed some law or regulation as part of your job description..Sir -we did not. We were punished if we did. Wrap your civic minded head around that.

    It’s hard to describe an organization that is without direction, or leadership or ethics, is lawless, and corrupt. But stay tuned, I will keep trying.

  • LFOldTimer

    The OCGJ is really the only legitimate watchdog that we have left in Orange County. If not for the OCGJ the foxes would rule the hen house with zero oversight.

    Mr. Huntley must have read different OCGJ reports than I have. I’ve read most of them. I found the reports professionally done and very revealing. The reason the supervisors have repeatedly impugned the OCGJ is because OCGJ pulled back the curtains on the 5th floor and exposed the scoundrels. As a matter of fact, Spitzer wanted to reduce the OCGJ stipends from $50 to $15 a day. Do you think Spitzer would propose a 70% stipend reduction for a lapdog agency? ha. He had no problem extending OIR Stephen Connolly’s $210,000 contract for 6 to 9 months!! ha. What good did that do? lol.

    Mr. Huntley – could you tell us specifically what position you held in County government for 25 years? It might help us cogitate how you formed your opinion.

  • David Zenger

    “Certainly Orange County has plenty of areas where government is not doing the right thing, be it unintentionally or intentionally.”

    Thanks for the understatement of the decade.

    “Irregularities and outright malfeasance needs to be weeded out for sure and there are many ways this happens…”

    Please name one or two.

    BTW, Mr. Huntley, when was the last time our DA brought a criminal indictment to the Grand Jury?