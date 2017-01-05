The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Internet Auction of Tax-Defaulted Timeshare Intervals Bidder Registration Closes on Jan. 9, 2017

The County of Orange Treasurer-Tax Collector’s internet auction of tax-defaulted timeshare intervals is scheduled for Jan. 18-19, 2017 at octaxauction.mytaxsale.com. The deadline to register as a bidder and make a $1,000 deposit is 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The current list of 382 timeshares scheduled for auction and their opening bid amounts is available on the website at octaxauction.mytaxsale.com.

All interested parties can view all timeshare intervals for sale on the website but must register for a user ID in order to download the entire listing. For specific information or detailed questions about the interval and/or the resort, you can click on the parcel and obtain the contact information for each resort at ocgov.com/taxauction. The Treasurer-Tax Collector does not have any other information on the parcel including the specific week(s) on the parcel.

If you are interested in bidding on a parcel, you will need to register as a user and submit a refundable deposit of $1,000 in order to participate in the bidding process. Once you have registered, you can log in to the site, click the “My Payments” link and select “Submit Deposit.” All bid deposit payments shall be made online by eCheck (bank account) through the website to our third-party vendor, Grant Street Group, and must be received by them no later than 5 p.m., Pacific Standard Time, on Jan. 9, 2017. Registration will not be permitted through the mail or in person and will not be permitted after this date.

If you are not a successful bidder on a property, then your deposit will be automatically refunded back to your bank account within 10 business days after the close of the internet auction. Grant Street Group will transfer the deposits of all successful bidders to the County of Orange for credit toward the purchase.

To familiarize yourself with the auction site prior to the auction, click on “Property Tax Auction Instructions” for frequently asked questions and detailed information on how to participate in the auction process. Bidders should read through the auction rules, use the recorded demonstrations to understand each aspect of participating in the auction, carefully review the “Terms and Conditions – January 2017 Tax-Defaulted Timeshares Auction” and research all timeshares thoroughly before placing a bid. Bidding on the timeshares will start at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, with batches of properties scheduled to close through the stated close times provided on the website on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. This is a buyer beware sale and all sales are final .

If you have general questions regarding the tax auction, please e-mail us at ttcinfo@ttc.ocgov.com or call (714) 834-3411. (Call center hours are 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.). Please direct any questions regarding the website or the bidding process to the Auction Administrator or call their customer support at (877) 274-9320 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. For specific questions regarding the timeshares or the resort information, please contact the resort directly using the Timeshare Contact Information provided at ocgov.com/taxauction.

