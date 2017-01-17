Meg Waters Joins Voice of OC

Meg Waters, one of Orange County’s top public relations and outreach strategists, has joined Voice of OC as Marketing Director.

She will work with Voice of OC as the non-profit newsroom’s chief marketing officer, centering on major gifts, sponsorships, grants and events.

Meg has been a key player in many of the most intense public policy debates across Southern California, working with numerous Orange County cities, advocacy campaigns and public agencies as well as the Catholic Diocese of Orange.

She is best know for her work as a spokesperson on the South County airport battle throughout the 1990s working with the El Toro Reuse Planning Authority that eventually stopped the development of a commercial airport on the former Marine Corps air base.

Most recently, Meg worked County Auditor Controller Eric Woolery as a strategic communications adviser.