Santa Ana, California (January 24, 2017) – Today the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement with Mercy Housing to develop the proposed Placentia Veteran’s Village, which will provide housing for 49 homeless and/or disabled United States Veterans. On 2.34-acres of unimproved vacant land owned by the Orange County Flood Control District, as governed by the Board of Supervisors, Mercy Housing will construct an apartment complex consisting of 49 fully furnished apartment homes and on-site offices for support services. The Village will provide a wide range of on-site services such as job-training, job placement, Veterans Administration benefits assistance, and healthcare and wellness programs.

Supervisor Shawn Nelson, who’s Fourth District includes the City of Placentia said, “This is another significant step forward in addressing the serious homelessness issue in our County – especially giving a hand up to our veterans. This action puts to best use currently vacant land to create housing for those most in need.”

Over the past several months, the County has undertaken initiatives to identify housing opportunities for the homeless. The agreement with Mercy Housing follows previous actions by the Board that created temporary shelter at the old Santa Ana Transportation Center, along with a short-term, emergency housing facility in Anaheim, to open in 2017.

Supervisor Nelson represents the Fourth Supervisorial District that includes the cities of Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton La Habra and Placentia. The District has a population of 600,000 residents.

