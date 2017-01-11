The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Jan. 11, 2017

Michael Hennessey Selected As OCTA Board Chairman

Director Lisa Bartlett will serve as vice chair of the board, four new members join

ORANGE – Vice Chair Michael Hennessey was unanimously selected Monday as the new chairman of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

Hennessey served as the OCTA board’s vice chairman for the last year. He replaces outgoing Chair Lori Donchak, who remains on the board.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead an agency dedicated to improving the quality of life for Orange County’s residents, businesses and visitors,” Hennessey said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to enhance the county’s transportation system through innovation, collaboration and by delivering on the promises of Measure M.”

Hennessey is the principal of his own real-estate development and consulting firm, Hennessey Group, and has served on the OCTA board as a public member since 2011.

Hennessey has more than 20 years of experience in the Southern California real estate industry, working in housing and development for redevelopment agencies as well as commercial and residential companies. His extensive real estate experience includes the areas of development, real property acquisition, relocation and community outreach.

Hennessey received his bachelor’s degree from UCLA and has taught real estate and real estate appraisal at Rancho Santiago College and Fullerton College.

Replacing Hennessey as vice chair is Lisa Bartlett, also the county’s 5th District Supervisor, who joined the OCTA board in December 2014.

Four new members also joined the OCTA board today: Laguna Niguel Councilmember Laurie Davies, representing the 5th District; Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize, representing the 2nd District; Orange Mayor Pro Tem Mark Murphy, representing the 3rd District; and Los Alamitos Councilmember Richard Murphy, representing the 2nd District.

The new board members replace outgoing directors Jim Katapodis, Jeff Lalloway, Gary Miller and Frank Ury.

