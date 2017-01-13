The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MLK, JR. Service Day Project – Get Involved—and Help to Build Beloved Communities

Many students and new people to the United States do not engage in any Community Service or remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his holiday – because they do not know about it. What a shame. Since 2013, members of Youth-on-the-Move, Inc. stepped-up to help do something about it– for one week surrounding the birthday (Jan. 15) and Service Day of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we conduct an “Operation Telephone Call activity.” We make “Good Will” Calls to someone whom we have not talked to for a long time and/or to someone who might benefit from a “kind and friendly” telephone call. The calls can be made at any time or from any place– they work miracles in building compassion and warmth among people. Such calls help build the “Beloved Community” that MLK, Jr. dreamed and talked about. This year, 2017, we invite anyone to join our “Beloved Telephone Call” operation and to keep record of who you called — and the stories.

Then bring your results to share at a Potluck event on:

Monday, Jan. 17, 2017 from 1- 5:00 p.m.

at YOMI headquarters,

1850 E. 17th Street #103, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Make yourself happy by calling others and help to build “Beloved Communities.”

Contact: Dr. Patricia Adelekan p_adelekans@yahoo.com

# # #

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.