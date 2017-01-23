Opinion

Potucek: Women’s March Showed OC Awakening

Rachel Potucek

“Who are we? The Majority!

What do we want? Equality!

How do we get it? Unity!”

On Saturday January 21, I joined women and men from across Orange County to participate in a local “sister march” in downtown Santa Ana, accompanying over 600 marches around the world (including Antarctica) in partnership with the Women’s March on Washington.

I had started volunteering with the organizers a few weeks prior to event day. With festival production experience up my sleeve, and living in Santa Ana, I thought I could lend a hand with logistics. I was stationed at the volunteer and VIP tables throughout the day, where we met many people and handled the normal various operations of outdoor festivals. I arrived at 7:30 AM to see marchers already parking their cars and assembling at our rally point. By 9:30 AM, crowds had overflowed past Plaza Calle Cuatro to fill 4th Street for blocks. Many volunteers and I were overcome with emotion and awe.

The Women’s Marches surprised us all, and Orange County’s was no different. Most marches doubled or tripled preliminary estimates. The Santa Ana Police Department estimated 20,000 in attendance – doubling official registration estimates. The OC march was so large that it snaked the entire 1.1 mile route, connecting end to end.

I met volunteers and marchers from across Orange County, from deep south county to the inland empire, and met up with lifelong Santaneros, too. I was curious for everyone’s impressions. Most struggled to find the words to express their overwhelmed emotions. We often agreed that we had never seen anything like it.

While OC’s blue cracks may be long showing more than ever, Saturday’s march revealed a potential intersectional powerhouse that I hadn’t been expecting. White feminists marched arm in arm with men, people of color, all faiths, immigration activists, labor unions, and LGBTQIA activists. We joined in support of one another, and of one another’s struggles. Our unity has become our golden opportunity to break into a healthier space for mutual understanding.

Thanks to the Women’s March, Orange County’s progressive communities have new room and opportunity to unite on issues ranging from housing, health, social justice, fair pay, immigration, education to equity, and this work is sorely needed in our communities. Although Orange County voted blue in the 2016 Presidential election for the first time in three generations, long-simmering struggles for Orange County’s working classes, immigrant communities, and aging white populations are only going to become more severe unless action is taken.

The Women’s March was a calm, blue tidal wave that ushered in America’s new “moral majority:” a coalition the believes America is great when all its people are great. I saw many

families and children, elderly men and women, and husbands and fathers walking with their young daughters. This was a gathering of everyday people who do not want a fearful future. They are eager for a better political future. Perhaps OC is much more ready for progressivism than many expected — but only if we keep walking arm in arm.

Rachel Potucek, Santa Ana business owner 

Opinions expressed in editorials belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

Opinions expressed in editorials belong to the authors and not Voice of OC.

  • LFOldTimer

    Hi Rachel,

    Why didn’t these masses of feminists march in protest of Bill Clinton who s*xually abused several women (he paid abuse victim Paula Jones $850,000) and used his presidential powers to seduce a young intern a 3rd his age for s*xual favors in the Oval Office then lied about it on national TV – or in protest of Hillary Clinton who vigorously defended her s*xual predator husband and verbally demeaned and degraded his s*xually abused victims?

    Did the feminists approve of Hillary taking multi-millions in donations to the Clinton Foundation Fund from Saudi Arabia – a country well-known to mutilate, degrade, dehumanize, imprison, beat, humiliate and even kill women who don’t adhere to standards of males in their society? Why no feminist protests in America?

    It seems that Trump is a mere piker compared to the Clinton duo. Why so much focus on Trump?

    Thanks in advance for your response.

  • Judy Allen

    Thank you Rachel, for your article and your impressions of the Women’s March which was held in Santa Ana last Saturday morning. I grew teary eyed reading your description of the families, friends and strangers…. fathers and daughters, old and young, different faiths, different colors, different races and immigration statuses too. Women haven’t always been supportive of each other and this was a wonderful show of solidarity among and between us. Let us keep supporting each other arm in arm toward a better future of higher education, equality, equal income and as positive role models for our children.

  • OCservant_Leader

    Wake up call!

    I know why the OC is the ” Red County” and it ain’t because they are the majority! Oh no.

    It’s because the GOP has hijacked County Government which they use to fund all their campaigns across the OC with your tax dollars.

    They lie, they cheat and they have stolen Democracy in the OC. All potential candidates and staff are given full – time County (well paid) jobs with no assignment to free them up to run their campaigns.

    They have access to all the GOP campaign machinery at the County – and use all taxpayer paid resources right there under the guise of public service.

    The Tea Power was funded by full-time positions at the County. The Chair rose from a Clerk to Management with no assignment as he blogged and organized all the campaigns across the County — all on the taxpayers dime!

    Because the GOP machine control the Board of Supervisors, the Sheriff the DA and the Register of Voters — they are running an organized crime ring- funded by you.

    This Family in power is not accountable to anyone – they violate – all resident’s rights – minorities, immigrants, women, LGTBQ, patients, the accused, the disabled — you name it. The services they provide are deplorable. They don’t follow any law or regulation. And they don’t care. You have no idea how much they have stolen from you.

    They support the top 1% only. So unless you are in this group I suggest you get involved with your local OC government, tune into the OC Justice System scandal And demand accountability from those in power over you.

    I wish you and all the Marchers…the best of luck in your future activism!