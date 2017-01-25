|
Garden Grove – 1.25.17
Today, President Trump issued executive orders on immigration that go against American values and will further harm immigrants who contribute to our communities in myriad ways. OCCORD is gravely concerned in President Trump’s decision that realizes his xenophobic rhetoric into policies.
“We reject the anti-immigrant vitrol that goes against traditional American values of welcoming immigrants,” said Shakeel Syed, Executive Director of OCCORD.
We stand by all immigrants and remain deeply committed to helping even more lawful permanent residents on the path to citizenship to protect them against deportation and anti-immigrant sentiment. In the weeks, months and years ahead, we will continue our important immigration work and stand with all immigrants when we see their rights – and the values of our country – threatened.
We are pleased to announce our citizenship fair on Saturday Feb 25th and March 18th which will be one of several events this year. OCCORD is committed to advancing the virtue of embracing every-one versus the vice of hate, bigotry, racism and xenophobia.
