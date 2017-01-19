Partner Media

Reiff: Lockyer Suggests Fellow Dems Cool Anti-Trump Rhetoric

By |
Print More

One of the California Democratic Party’s elder statesmen suggests that state lawmakers take a “wait and see attitude” toward Donald Trump instead of drawing battle lines before they know what the new Trump Administration’s policies will be.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature, girding for legal battles with Trump, has retained former Obama attorney general Eric Holder. Holder will lead a team from the law firm Covington & Burling to fight expected Trump policies on immigration, healthcare, climate change and more. Meanwhile, some California cities, including Santa Ana, have affirmed their status as “sanctuary cities” for undocumented immigrants.

“As a lawyer I always say fights avoided are fights won and until there’s an injury you don’t have a lawsuit. So it may be a little premature to do this sort of thing,” Bill Lockyer said on “Inside OC with Rick Reiff.”

Lockyer, former California state treasurer, attorney general and Senate Majority leader, said the state has too much at stake, including roughly $20 billion in federal Covered California subsidies, to needlessly antagonize the new administration.

“I think we have to figure out how we can cooperate with the federal government in every way we can,” said Lockyer, who lives in Long Beach and is now a lawyer in the Irvine office of Brown Rudnick.

Lockyer said he did not think Trump would follow through on some of his more incendiary campaign promises, such as deporting two to three million undocumented immigrants.

Instead, he predicted Trump would make highly publicized crackdowns on felons who are in the country illegally while sparing law-abiding persons who have lived here for years. But he acknowledged the fears of many immigrants, including students in his political science class at UC Irvine.

Lockyer was joined on the show by Orange County Register Opinion Editor Brian Calle and Lincoln Club Director Clare Venegas. They agreed with Lockyer that infrastructure could be an area of common ground between Trump, who has said he wants to upgrade the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges, and California, which has roads, bridges and water infrastructure on its “to-do” list.

They agreed that showdowns are looming on other issues, including energy and healthcare, although Venegas speculated that a compromise might be reached on energy, such as the Trump administration continuing green-energy subsidies in exchange for loosened restrictions on fracking.

With California’s GOP Congressional delegation in fierce opposition to the project, there will be no more federal backing for the controversial bullet train, Calle predicted.

Lockyer said new tax policies could be a double-edged sword, hurting California homeowners if the mortgage interest deduction is scrapped, but helping state businesses and creating jobs if corporate taxes are reduced and overseas profits are repatriated.

The show is airing this week on PBS SoCal and Cox channels (all listings here www.rickreiff.com) and can also be viewed on YouTube.

Inside OC with Rick Reiff – Trump vs. California

 

  • LFOldTimer

    You just gotta love these pseudo-conservatives like Venegas and Calle tiptoeing around established rule of law on immigration. Neither even mentioned the inherent unfairness and malfeasance of allowing those who illegally traipsed across the border and stole jobs and resources to remain here while millions of good prospective lawful immigrant applicants who played by all the rules by sending in their application documents with fees, background checks, taking tests and then waiting in line for 10 years or more hoping to get an approval letter with permission to come to America. They get stonewalled because the illegals have saturated this society making no room for the lawful immigrants! The criminals are rewarded while those who follow the laws are punished. What sort of cockeyed unjust system is that – you pseudo-conservative phonies?? You’re nothing but bleeding heart liberals in phony conservative attire.

  • Stephen Masek

    Those of us who form the Make America great Again movement want President-Trump to follow-through on everything from his campaign. The federal debt is now over $60,000 per man, woman and child, so many more cuts than he has discussed will be necessary. Reducing tax rates will spur economic activity and result in increased federal tax revenue, but large cut in bureaucracy are also vital to reduce spending and restore freedom. The Democrats’ radical leftist nonsense has been tried and been proven to be a horrible failure. It is time for them to stop hating and look at reality.