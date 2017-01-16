Behind the Orange Curtain: Norberto Santana Jr.

Santana: Searching for Watchdogs in Orange County

Local watchdog Shirley Grindle flashes a victory sign the day after county supervisors placed the ethics commission proposal on the ballot.

Nick Gerda/Voice of OC

While Republicans in Congress took a ton of heat earlier this month for trying to publicly downsize their own ethics watchdog, the Orange County Board of Supervisors has thwarted ethics oversight for years with a much quieter approach.

Approve the agencies along with healthy budgets.

Heck, even expand their focus.

Just don’t hire anybody to run them.

That seems the current fate of three separate Orange County oversight agencies: its law enforcement watchdog, the newly established ethics commission, and the performance auditor.

This past week, county supervisors seemed to indicate they might move to fill the long vacant law enforcement oversight position, known formally by its fancy and confusing title invented by a former board of supervisors, the Office of Independent Review (OIR).

The agency was sold as a way to offer county supervisors and the public an extra layer of oversight on departmental issues, which it never did.

OIR was oversold in the wake of a jail beating death by nervous politicians publicly promising reform, yet it always remained underfunded and devoid of leadership.

Indeed, on the biggest scandal to hit the department since former Orange County Sheriff Carona was indicted – involving deputies’ role in hiding a jailhouse snitch operation – OIR has played no role, either in exposing any wrongdoings or in leading a non-partisan discussion of how to address the situation and its impacts.

The same goes for the management scandal when hardened criminals escaped from the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana last January. OIR has never been heard from on the issue.

Despite this week’s closed-session consideration of a candidate for OIR by county supervisors, there was no hire announced, leaving the agency, again, funded but largely rudderless, since its last director resigned back in March.

Speaking of rudderless, consider the lack of progress on a countywide ethics commission.

Orange County voters overwhelmingly approved an ethics commission back in June, yet county supervisors still haven’t announced any progress on appointments to the commission or on finding an executive director.

Local campaign finance watchdog Shirley Grindle, who led support for the establishment of an ethics commission and has publicly worked on the issue since 1978, is herself extremely frustrated with the amount of time it has taken county supervisors to institute what voters approved.

She’s not shy about her expiring patience with the process.

Grindle made news recently as she called herself out to state campaign finance officials for a lack of proper disclosures in connection with some of the advocacy for the ethics commission during the June election.

Grindle noted that the delay in action from the state commission – despite her ready admission of guilt – itself shows the desperate need for a real-time agency in Orange County that can ensure transparency and accountability on local campaign finance.

Yet it’s clear that real-time regulation of campaign finance just isn’t something this board of supervisors gets excited about.

Consider the fate of the county’s performance auditor.

Performance audit was a revolutionary position created by a former board of supervisors aimed with the charge of boldly looking under the hood of the county government and publicly announcing what was found – something akin to a county-funded investigative reporter with an accounting background that could really produce interesting audits about where there was fraud, waste and abuse…and why.

Indeed, with the proper political backing from the board of supervisors, in its first few years, performance audit issued a series of scathing but impactful reports on things like overtime spending, questionable raises for top executives, and IT mismanagement.

Yet those reports clearly complicated the rise of Performance Audit Director Steve Danley – who instead of rising to CEO – took over the HR department and eventually retired in protest.

After Danley, supervisors hired another performance auditor – Philip Cheng – following a long vacancy for the post. Yet Cheng’s audits were so tame he didn’t last long. Ever since 2015, the post has remained vacant.

Here’s the real challenge all of us need to tackle.

It’s tough for county staff to overstep county supervisors on things like ethics, or homelessness, or anything requiring vision.

All three million of us Orange County residents seemingly have to wait on them.

So what is their vision?

So far, at least on ethics regulation, it seems a big blank.

  • Supervisor Shawn Nelson and I interviewed Ethics Commission Executive Director finalists last week. We have forwarded them for final background checks and then to the full Board of Supervisors. The applicants and finalists were top-notch but getting the right candidate who is fair, impartial, non-partisan and transparent and of the highest ideals and ethics is paramount.

    Todd Spitzer
    Third District Supervisor

    • Jacki Livingston

      Forgive me, Todd, but having you interviewing someone for an ethics position would be a bit like having Donald “The Great Grabber”Trump interviewing candidates for harassment prevention. It would be like putting my little terrier in charge of guarding a plate of bacon. Since you will never take any personal responsibility for addressing your own conduct, which is so egregious that you could be disbarred, you should be removed from any part of this process. I suspect you would hire more of the usual, those who will shield you from suffering the justice you deserve for your vicious conduct. You are a coward, a bully, and a front for those who are committing crimes against nursing home patients and ripping off taxpayers. When this was reported to you, with stacks of proof and evidence, and when employees begged for help, you ignored it. Employees reported misconduct of every kind, including drug dealing, criminal fraud, threats and assault. You did nothing. Taxpayers are losing millions, PROVEN. You did nothing. Good employees quit or were forced out. Now organized crime is involved. You do nothing. You didn’t even look at the evidence. People are DYING. You ate a disgrace, worse than Trump.

    • Jacki Livingston

      Oh, and make sure to explain how you were so unhappy when I told Martha Ochoa that you were on my witness list for my workers comp hearing to testify under oath about your negligence regarding these helpless patients and the bribes and kickbacks, you got your wife to assign herself as judge. When I protested, she assigned Louise Armstrong, your law firm client, who said in news articles that she owes you everything. You didn’t have to testify, because a settlement was forced, one that the county never lived up to and has violated. They also have blocked my pension for my permanent disability caused by the assault, injury and abuse you sanctioned. By all means, Spritzer, find someone to keep hiding your shady deals, nepotism, cronyism, back seat promotions and dealing from manager offices. SSA is a cesspool, I can imagine the rest is the same. No honest employee will survive. So what do you and Shawn want? A Jammy Dodger?

  • verifiedsane

    The ruling crooks hiring their own watch dogs….now that’s just precious……Haven’t they already tried this smoke and mirrors approach before; where lots of tax dollars got flushed down the toilet with little or no oversight. When will the citizens wake up and realize that there is no oversight, no matter what they wish to call it or how they package this stinking garbage…California’s government and justice system from Sacramento all the way down to Santa Ana and back again, is one giant special interest criminal ponzi scheme and ruling class influence trading club for profit. The absolute true reality of today is that we the people are being ruled by gangs of self serving narcissist criminals. The party title or affiliation is little more than a silly rouse propagated by the media and the ruling class to keep the ugly and painful truth from YOU!

    • verifiedsane

      Question: who do you actually trust in OC government and their subordinates?

      • Jacki Livingston

        No one who remains. I made the mistake of believing in people, thinking I could trust them. Veronica, Diane, Damian, Tina, Martha, Debra, Connie, Vicki…but no one had the courage to risk their pension and job, or give up a promotion offered, to stab me in the back. There is no such thing as true public service left. It is all a cesspool.

  • David Zenger

    The Auditor-Controller needs his own lawyer. Period.

    • Jacki Livingston

      So true, David.