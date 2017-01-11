Supervisor Michelle Steel Elected 2017 Board Chairwoman

Supervisor Andrew Do Will Serve as Vice Chair

Santa Ana, CA (January 11, 2017) –Supervisor Michelle Steel, Second District, has been chosen unanimously by her colleagues to serve as chairwoman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for 2017. Supervisor Andrew Do, First District, will serve as the Board’s vice chair.

Supervisor Steel was elected in November 2014 and is the first Korean American to serve on the County of Orange’s Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Steel previously served as Vice Chair of California’s State Board of Equalization. She also served under President George W. Bush as Commissioner of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from 2001 until April 2004. Supervisor Steel holds a degree in Business from Pepperdine University, an Executive MBA from the University of Southern California, and is fluent in Korean and Japanese.

Supervisor Steel thanked her colleagues for their confidence and continued support. “I am very grateful to my fellow supervisors for electing me as chair and I look forward to working together throughout this year,” she said. “It is my hope that we can make Orange County a great location for jobs. I look forward to highlighting our unique strengths here and bringing together the private sector with our county’s skilled workforce to keep our talent local and improve our economy.”

Supervisor Steel represents the residents of the Second District, which includes Costa Mesa, Cypress, Huntington Beach, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, Stanton, the unincorporated area of Rossmoor, and portions of Buena Park and Fountain Valley.

Supervisor Do is serving his second term on the Board. He represents the First District, which includes Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Midway City, Santa Ana and Westminster. Supervisor Do previously served as Chief of Staff to Orange County Supervisor and now State Senator Janet Nguyen. His lifetime of community involvement includes service as President of the Asian Bar of California and President of the Vietnamese-American Bar Association of Southern California as well as service on the Board of Directors of the Orange County Bar Association.

“I am incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve this past year. There is still more work to be done and I am confident that we can continue to work together to deliver results for our County,” he said.

