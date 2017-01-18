The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

January 18, 2017

Supervisor Todd Spitzer Appoints Melanie Eustice to Chief of Staff

Melanie Eustice has accepted the Chief of Staff position for Supervisor Todd Spitzer. She was promoted from her role as Spitzer’s Communications Director. Eustice began her career in government in the State Capitol working directly for elected officials at the state and local levels. She has extensive experience in government affairs that includes positions of Management Analyst, Public Information Officer, and Assistant to the City Manager. In 2004 while in her 20’s, Eustice ran for a non-partisan political office and was elected to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Western Placer Unified School District.

“Melanie Eustice has been a great resource to me in working closely with the media, the County and the residents. She worked for years in Placer County and in various cities. It’s helpful to have someone in a leadership role that has strong administrative experience and the ability to communicate well,” said Supervisor Todd Spitzer.

Melanie worked for the State Assembly, the Placer County Board of Supervisors, and the cities of Hesperia, Los Alamitos, and Costa Mesa. Although she started her university education on a vocal performance scholarship, Melanie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science with an emphasis in Public Administration from California State University, Fullerton. She also received a scholarship for the Sacramento Capitol Internship Program.

“Supervisor Todd Spitzer has dedicated his career to serving others and to protecting public safety,” Eustice said. “I’m honored to help him in advancing policy in a fair and transparent way that will improve the quality of life for Orange County residents.”

Eustice will fill the positon held by Jeffrey Lalloway before he resigned January 16th to return to his private law practice. Lalloway currently serves on the Irvine City Council.

