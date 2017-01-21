countywide

Santa Ana Marchers Join More Than a Million Worldwide to Protest Trump

A bird's-eye view of the Women's March held in Santa Ana on Saturday to protest the administration of Donald J. Trump.

Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

A bird's-eye view of the Women's March held in Santa Ana on Saturday to protest the administration of Donald J. Trump.

By |
Print More

Thousands of people in Santa Ana joined more than a million worldwide Saturday for the Women’s March to protest the administration of Donald J. Trump and call for equal treatment of women, minorities and immigrants.

The diverse group of marchers — numbering at least 10,000 — started at the intersection of Fourth and French streets around 9:30 a.m. and took a route down Santa Ana Boulevard to Ross Street and then down Third Street to the Yost Theater in the heart of downtown.

The scene as the marchers are headed down Fourth Street in Santa Ana.

Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

The scene as the marchers are headed down Fifth Street in Santa Ana.

Chants of “A people united will never be divided” and “Yes we can” filled the cool morning air, and many of the women wore pink knitted hats — called “pussyhats” — and held signs with sayings like: “Keep your tiny hands off my rights,” “immigrants welcome, fascists not,” and “IKEA has more qualified cabinets.”

Marchers were creative with their signs.

Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

Marchers were creative with their signs.

Marcher Doshanna Bell said that it was time for women to lead. “The men no longer know how to do it and we queens need to rise up.”

Judy Veiga, a special needs instructor in Tustin, said she was marching for her students to show the Trump administration that there are voices who will stand up and fight for the rights of those who can’t do so themselves.

A young marcher enjoying herself.

Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

A young marcher enjoying herself.

The last of the marchers finished the route around 11:15 a.m., and Santa Ana Police Commander Ruben Ibarra said the protest was peaceful and no arrests had been made as of 3 p.m.

A marcher holds a sign with a photo of a bikini-clad Melania Trump before she became first lady.

Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

A marcher holds a sign with a photo of a bikini-clad Melania Trump before she became first lady.

Santa Ana’s March was one of many held across the nation and the world in what marked the largest mass protest of a U.S. president’s inauguration in history.

The Washington Post reported that the main march, the Women’s March on Washington, drew at least 500,000 people. As many as 750,000 marched in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Other marches were held in New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, and places as far flung as Paris and Melbourne, Australia.

Joining the marchers in Santa Ana were organizations including: Planned Parenthood of Orange County and San Bernardino, Greenpeace and Pantsuit Nation. Labor unions also turned out, as did LGBTQ organizations and immigrant rights groups.

One of many men who participated in the march.

Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

One of many men who participated in the march.

And there were plenty of men on hand as well.

Tom Turnley, a gay man from the Midwest, said he was out there to help prevent the civil rights clock from being turned back. He said he grew up in the 60’s and 70’s and understands the plight of marginalized groups.

“I know what it feels like to be the ‘other,’” Turnley said. “I fear we’re slipping back into a time of fear and repression.” He made it clear he was there to support women first, because they “were the most marginalized group.”

Umer Tawfic, a West African immigrant from Ghana, said he was also marching to prevent America from going backwards.

“You really have to respect the voice of the people,” Tawfic said, aiming his comment at Trump’s administration. “It would be disastrous if America were to fall back … America is like a role model to everybody (around the world).”

A woman holds her fist up in solidarity with fellow marchers.

Julie Leopo for Voice of OC

A woman holds her fist up in solidarity with fellow marchers.

Jacqueline Bustamante said complacency is to blame for Trump’s election.

“For so many years we stayed quiet because we were comfortable, then we got slapped,” Bustamante said, adding that she didn’t realize how prevalent racism was in other parts of the country. “I think we’re going to get stronger.”

leopo_womensmarch-6030

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC contributing writer. He can be reached at spencercustodio@gmail.com.

  • LFOldTimer

    Trumps speaks of grabbing women during off-the-cuff locker room talk 10 years ago and all h*ll breaks loose on the feminist front.

    Hillary Clinton takes multi-$millions$ for her Clinton Foundation Fund from Saudi Arabia and other ME nations that mutilate, beat and kill women on a daily basis for how they look, speak, act or think – and all you hear from the feminists are crickets! lol. Phony, phony, phony!

    Then you have Bill Clinton who treats women like s*xual chattel (and has for years) and all these women are silent. No marches in the streets, no PussyHats. lol. Hillary even caught Bill ogling Ivaka at the Inauguration and gave him a look that could kill. There’s a video of it for all to see. You can’t change the spots on a lecher leopard!

    How is any rational thinking individual supposed to take these protests against Trump seriously when there’s so much dirt on the other side of the aisle that goes completely unnoticed by the media and the libs? Hypocrites!

  • verifiedsane

    Nice censorship move VOC, monitoring and blocking comments of selected critics…journalistic integrity is definitely not one of VOC best qualities…but as a documented & evidenced distributor of leftist propaganda and fake news, this really must make VOC’s uncle Fidel Castro very proud….. 🙂

  • LFOldTimer

    Trump won 30 states. Hillary won only 20. The people have spoken. Trump is the 45th President of the United States. Get over your butthurt.

    Conservatives can accept it when their candidate loses a presidential election. The libs can’t. They throw tantrums and wear PussyHats. lol.

    What’s to protest? Trump has been in office for one day. lol. So far he’s done a fantastic job!

    Crooked Hillary lost and will never have a chance to be president again. Good riddance. She can devote full-time to keeping a close eye on her sexual predator husband so he doesn’t assault any more women.

    The libs chose the wrong candidate. Blame yourselves!

    Deal with it!!!

    • Paul Lucas

      Get over it? Yo mean like how the GOP did when Obama won in 08? I think Mr Trump and the GOP deserve every bit of courtesy and respect they gave to President Obama.

      • LFOldTimer

        What fake news organization are you getting your information from?

        There were no Obama protests in 2009 like we see today from these disgruntled libs. What we saw today was a bunch of spoiled brats who can’t accept a loss.

        Conservatives gave Obama a chance until he started illegally invading and bombing more sovereign nations, droning school children in Pakistan and turning a blind eye to NSA as they illegally eavesdropped on our own citizens.

        Trump has been in office ONE DAY!!! What’s to protest???

        • Paul Lucas

          You cant over white trash with cheeto dust and expect it to smell rosy. Trump is a fraud and he probably own last his first term

          • LFOldTimer

            Speaking of frauds, don’t forget to mention Hillary and the DNC who colluded with the media to unethically influence both the Dem primary and the presidential election then blame the Russians for it. This is not speculation. it was proven by the DNC and Podesta emails exposed by Wikileaks.

            Then after it was proven that Hillary’s campaign was proven to have cheated Bernie Sanders by reviewing CNN debate questions in advance of the debate – Bernie Sanders still endorsed her for the presidency! lol. What sellout!

            Before you accuse other politicians of being frauds – look in the democrats backyard. It’s full of them.

        • I Teach

          Did you completely forget all the Tea Party protests in 2009? All the birther crap? Way to be willfully ignorant.

          • LFOldTimer

            The Tea Party protested mostly neo-con RINO Republicans.

            Any Tea Party protests against Obama after he won the Presidency in 2008 were a mere blip on the radar screen compared to all the sore-loser butthurt we saw yesterday.

            Way to be willfully ignorant.

          • I Teach

            An old geezer like you can Google “tea party obama” and see that there was a load of whiny snowflakes (like yourself) questioning the presidency.

            Also, you’re not a fan of women’s rights? Women’s March, not Trump March.

            Using my insult back at at me? Aw, did I trigger you?

          • LFOldTimer

            You attempted to float the claim that the TeaParty engaged in similar protests to what we saw yesterday. More fake news from the left!!! lol.

            Why don’t these same women protest Hillary for taking millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia and other ME nations that mutilate, beat, torture and kill women every day of the week for the way they dress, talk, act and think? Hmmm? Oh, I forgot. Hillary is a Democrat and above criticism! lol.

            Why don’t those same women protest Hillary’s sexual predator husband Bill who has a history of assaulting women and using his political power to seduce young interns who are young enough to be his daughter? Why don’t they protest Bill for his extramarital affairs? Why don’t they protest Bill for using the Oval Office as his den for his s*xual adventures with interns???

            Hypocrites!!!