Anaheim Council Planning to Cut City Manager’s Contract Authority

Anaheim City Council members will significantly cut the size of contracts and change orders the city manager and public works director can approve without council consent.

Mayor Tom Tait and the council’s four-member majority Tuesday night characterized the plan to cut City Manager Paul Emery’s signing authority from $100,000 to $50,000 as a move that will increase accountability. But opponents of the plan said it shows a lack of faith in Emery and will bog down the city government.

The council will hold off on voting on the item so that Councilman James Vanderbilt, who proposed the plan, can make changes to exempt certain types expenditures, such as maintenance costs and contract for city council aides.

Tait spoke for the council majority, which also includes Councilman Jose Moreno and Councilwoman Denise Barnes, by saying the plan creates more transparency.

“The more you put on the agenda before the public to vote on, the better,” Tait said.

Meanwhile, Councilwoman Lucille Kring, who along with Councilwoman Kris Murray and Councilman Steve Faessel oppose the plan, called it overkill.

“Either we trust the city manager or we don’t trust the city manager,” Kring said. “If every contract above $50,000 has to come back to this board…we’re going to shut this city down.”

While council members were split on Emery’s signing authority, they voted unanimously to overhaul the authority of Public Works Director Rudy Emami to approve change orders, which are increases to a contract that occur after the original approval.

The argument for allowing executive level staff to sign off on contracts up to a certain amount without council approval is that it allows the city to respond quickly to situations without waiting for a council meeting and make purchases that keep the city running day-to-day.

But the flip side is that authority can be abused.

In 2011, council members voted to reduce then-City Manager Thomas Wood’s signing authority from $250,000 to the current level, $100,000, after questions about conflicts of interest involving contracts that did not go before the council for approval.

In Santa Ana, the second largest city in Orange County, the city manager can approve contracts and change orders up to $25,000, and must report those contracts to the city council on a quarterly basis. In Garden Grove, which has a population about half the size of Anaheim, the city manager can approve up to $50,000 in expenditures.

Anaheim also posts on its website a description of any professional services contracts above $100,000 approved by the city manager, although that does not include the contracts themselves.

The change to the public works director’s contract authority follows complaint by resident David Zenger that the city has not updated a decades-old policy that allows the director to sign off on change orders of $10,000 or 10 percent of the total contract value, whichever is greater.

Zenger, who once worked as an aide to county Supervisor Shawn Nelson, argued that with major projects like the expansion of the Anaheim Convention Center, change orders could be in the millions. One change order for the Convention Center expansion was nearly $6 million, according to city spokesman Mike Lyster.

The proposal approved by the council instead uses a tiered system that would allow the public works director to approve up to $250,000 in expenses, but require approval by the city manager or the city council for larger transactions.

“[This has] nothing to do with whether I think there’s anything nefarious,” said Councilman Jose Moreno, who requested the item. “It just doesn’t make sense that one person could sign off on a million dollar change order.”

