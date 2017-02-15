The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

County Launches “myOCgov” Mobile App

Santa Ana, CA (February 15, 2017) — The County of Orange announced the launch of a mobile application (app) today called “myOCgov,” a free interactive tool that makes information about County services easily accessible to community members on their mobile devices.

The new app, available online through the Apple iPhone “App Store” and through Android Google Play, gives users the ability to browse and search all County services near them or learn more about services in categories such as “Libraries,” “Parks,” “Health & Human Services,” “Public Safety” and “Other Government Services.”

The County of Orange offers many public services to make the County a safe, healthy and fulfilling place to live, work and play. This app gives users greater visibility to County of Orange services, particularly services close to an app user’s location.

The “myOCgov” app can be used in ways such as the following:

Real estate agents can show clients the closest parks, libraries and other services available to a location.

Job-seekers can locate the closest one-stop center to search for jobs.

Entrepreneurs can easily get directions to file their fictitious name statements and register a “Doing Business As” (DBA) name.

Health and social services can be easily located by proximity to the user’s location.

Families can quickly locate the closest County park.

To download the app, visit http://apple.co/2llLgi9 for Apple devices and http://bit.ly/2lpzSOf for Android devices.

For more information about the app, please contact CEO Communications at ceocom@ocgov.com.

