Head of County’s Community Resources Department Announces Retirement

Santa Ana, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2017) – Steve Franks, Director of the County of Orange’s OC Community Resources (OCCR) department, announced plans to retire at the beginning of March.

Franks began as an intern for the Community Services Agency in 1983. Over the past 34 years, he has held varied positions, including working as a budget analyst in the Health Care Agency, managing the County Budget Office, serving as Chief of Staff for former Second District Supervisor Jim Silva, and Director of Administration for the Health Care Agency prior to his appointment as Director of OC Community Resources. After 9 years at the helm of OC Community Resources, Franks is leaving County Service to provide leadership and support for the City of Villa Park.

“Steve has had a long and successful tenure at the County of Orange,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “We thank him for his service and wish him well in his next endeavor as City Manager of Villa Park.”

OC Community Resources encompasses OC Animal Care, OC Community Services, Housing & Community Development & Homeless Prevention, OC Parks, and OC Public Libraries. The OC Community Resources department was formed in March 2008 as part of the County’s reorganization to consolidate departments, promote access and align programs to improve delivery of County services to community members. OC Community Resources has over 1,100 positions and an annual budget of more than $500 million.

The County has named Dylan Wright, currently the Director of OC Waste and Recycling, as the new Director of OC Community Resources.

