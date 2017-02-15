The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

OCGOP STATEMENT ON ORANGE COAST COLLEGE’S VIOLATION OF STUDENT’S FREE SPEECH RIGHTS

ORANGE COUNTY – Republican Party of Orange County Chairman Fred M. Whitaker released the following statement after it was announced that Orange Coast College would be suspending student Caleb O’Neil for publishing a video recording of Professor Olga Perez Stable Cox’s repugnant tirade against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence:

“This abhorrent decision from the Orange Coast College administration clearly affirms their disdain for one of our nation’s most cherished freedoms: freedom of speech,” said Chairman Fred Whitaker. “The Republican Party of Orange County categorically opposes this administration’s attempt to trample over its students’ civil rights and we will be doing everything in our power to support Caleb O’Neil in his effort to appeal the decision.”

Caleb O’Neil and his legal counsel will be holding a press conference this afternoon at Orange Coast College to address their appeal of the administration’s decision and answer reporters’ questions.

Location:

OCC Administration Building

2701 Fairview Road

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Time:

1:00 p.m.

Media Contact:

Joshua Recalde-Martinez

Orange Coast College Republicans

Phone: 714-713-7983

joshuamrecalde@gmail.com

Caleb O’Neil was notified that he is suspended from the summer term and a full semester on February 9, 2017, in a letter sent by Interim Dean of Students, Victoria Lugo. Freedom X, Caleb O’Neil’s legal counsel, will file a Notice of Appeal on Wednesday with the college arguing that his constitutional and legal rights have been violated.

In addition to the suspension, Caleb O’Neil is required to submit a written apology to Olga Perez Stable Cox, and write an essay analyzing “the impact of the video going ‘viral’ and ensuing damage to Orange Coast College students, faculty and staff.”

