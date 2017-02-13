Orange County Heroes Hall opening its first exhibit

This week, the county’s first veterans’ museum – Heroes Hall – formally opens the doors on its first exhibit, The Things They Carried, on Wednesday.

Voice of OC produced a series of video tributes for nearly a dozen Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, whose memorial plaques were recently moved from the county civic center, where they were in disrepair, to Heroes Hall.

Voice of OC is honoring some of Orange County’s most notable veterans with profiles. We thank these people, other veterans and those serving today for their dedication and service to our country.

Notable Orange County veterans who were presented with a Congressional Medal of Honor:

1st Lieutenant Kenneth A. Walsh, Medal of Honor: World War II Fighter Ace

Captain Nelson M. Holderman, Medal of Honor: World War I Hero

Captain William E. Barber, Medal of Honor: Fought at Iwo Jima

Corporal Tibor Rubin, Medal of Honor: Korean War – 1st Cavalry Division

Lance Corporal Kenneth L. Worley, Medal of Honor: Gave His Life for his Country

Lieutenant (J. G.) Donald A. Gary, Medal of Honor: Officer on The USS Franklin in Japan

PFC Clarence B. Craft, Medal of Honor: Hastened the End of the Campaign on Okinawa

Sergeant Chris Carr, Medal of Honor: WWII Hero Battled in Italy

Specialist Fourth Class John P. Baca, Medal of Honor: Vietnam Vet Protects His Troops

Staff Sergeant Walter D. Ehlers, Medal of Honor: Stormed Omaha Beach on D-Day

Master-At-Arms Second Class Michael A. Monsoor, Medal of Honor: Navy Seal Dies While Saving His Comrades