February 10, 2017

REP. CORREA SENDS LETTER TO U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT ON RAIDS

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Lou Correa released the following letter in response to the ICE Raids in Southern California.

Dear Acting Director Homan:

It has come to my attention that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted enforcement activities in Southern California yesterday. These activities have caused fear and uncertainty for many of my constituents.

It is my understanding that the enforcement activities resulted in apprehensions. I request that ICE answer the following questions:

How far in advance were these enforcement activities planned?

Have each of the detained individuals been given access to a lawyer?

What are the agency’s priorities for removals?

Who were the enforcement actions targeted toward?

How many people were apprehended and detained? Please provide a breakdown of how many of them were men, women, and children.

How many, if any, were deported the same day they were apprehended?

How many of the detained individuals had removal orders?

How many of those being detained have criminal records? For what crimes?

What is the estimated processing time for detained individuals?

What are the specific facilities where individuals are being held?

It is imperative that ICE respond quickly to the above questions. Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter.

Sincerely,

J. Luis Correa

Member of Congress

cc: Los Angeles Field Office Director David Marin

