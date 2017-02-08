Santa Ana Will Appeal Decision to Reinstate Officer Fired After Pot Shop Raid

A split Santa Ana City Council voted Tuesday to ask a court to block the reinstatement of a police officer who was fired after allegedly committing crimes during a raid of a local pot shop.



Prosecutors say that during the May 2015 raid of Sky High Holistic, officer Brandon Sontag stole food from the shop and destroyed security cameras by smashing them on a display case and cash register. Video of the raid went viral and was seen by millions of people around the world.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office charged Sontag with vandalism and petty theft, and he was fired by Chief Carlos Rojas. But he appealed his firing to the city’s personnel board, which voted last year to undo the termination and reduce his punishment to a seven-week suspension and a transfer from the special enforcement team to the patrol division.

Two other officers from the raid, Nichole Quijas and Jorge Arroyo, were also charged criminally and fired. Their appeals to the personnel board are still pending.

The board has reinstated other fired employees in the past. But city officials say it’s extremely rare, if not unprecedented, for the City Council to appeal such a decision.

Yet after discussing the issue during a special closed-door meeting last week, and again during the closed-session portion of Tuesday’s regular meeting, council members voted 4-3 to appeal the decision to Orange County Superior Court.

Supporting the appeal were council members Vicente Sarmiento, David Benavides, Sal Tinajero, and Michele Martinez.

Opposing it were Mayor Miguel Pulido and council members Jose Solorio and Juan Villegas. The three dissenters were elected last year with strong support from the police officers’ union, which spent roughly $400,000 on the election and opposes the appeal.

Their opposing votes brought harsh criticism from one of their colleagues.

“We have an opportunity tonight to hold an officer accountable for actions he took under the color of authority…and you vote against that appeal to hold this person responsible,” Benavides said at the end of the meeting, which stretched until nearly midnight.

Pulido, Villegas and Solorio offered no explanation for their votes from the dais and didn’t respond at the meeting. After the meeting, only Solorio answered a reporters’ questions.

In a phone interview, Solorio said his vote represents an acceptance of legal realities and his opinion that the punishment was too harsh.

“According to our city attorney’s assessment we have an extremely low probability of winning on appeal, especially since our citizen personnel board had decided otherwise,” Solorio said.

“And so if we lose the appeal, it’s gonna cost the city hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars in additional legal expenses, and the officers in question will be reinstated with absolutely no conditions attached.”

In addition to the legal arguments, Solorio said he believed the officers’ firings were unfair, given that the raid’s supervisor “barely got a slap on the wrist, even though he was there on site and could have stopped the vandalism.”

This article will be updated later in the day.

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.