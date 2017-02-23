The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Steve Craig Named Chairman of New Majority Orange County

Orange County, CA – Today New Majority California announced the election of Steve Craig to serve as chairman of its Orange County Chapter.

Craig has been a New Majority member for five years and has served on the group’s Board of Directors since 2015. He serves as President and CEO of Craig Realty Group in Newport Beach.

“Steve is a great choice for Orange County Chairman,” said former Orange County Chairman Mike Hayde. “He is highly regarded for his tremendous work ethic, great business sense and passion for politics. He will be an aggressive leader who will work hard for our members as we support business friendly candidates and causes,” Hayde concluded.

“I’m honored to serve in this leadership role for New Majority,” said Craig. “I look forward to working with our members and other chapters to broaden the appeal of the Republican Party and support candidates and causes that will make government leaner and more efficient for everyone.”

New Majority was founded in 1998 with the goal of serving as a permanent counter-balance to entrenched special interests that block meaningful reform in California.

A driving force behind many successful races in recent elections, New Majority was instrumental in the qualification and passage of reform measures such as Proposition 11, the redistricting reform measure and the Open Primary reform. The group continues to support local and national inclusive, fiscally conservative candidates and causes, as well as those that further the goal of expanding the Republican Party.

With chapters in Orange County, Los Angeles and San Diego, New Majority consists of community leaders and some of the most successful business leaders from various industries across the state. It has become a strong influence in politics and public policy in California and nationally.

