CALOPTIMA NAMES NEW BOARD CHAIR

Anesthesiologist Paul Yost, M.D., selected to lead CalOptima Board of Directors

ORANGE, Calif. (March 7, 2017) — The CalOptima Board of Directors elected anesthesiologist Paul Yost, M.D., as chair, effective March 31, 2017. Dr. Yost will serve in the role being vacated by Mark Refowitz, who is leaving the Board when he retires as director of the Orange County Health Care Agency at the end of this month. Dr. Yost will complete the remaining portion of Mr. Refowitz’ term, through June 30, 2017, until another election is held.

Dr. Yost previously served on CalOptima’s Board from 2001–09 and was reappointed in August 2016. He practices adult and pediatric anesthesiology through Allied Anesthesia and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital and CHOC Children’s. Dr. Yost holds other medical leadership positions, serving as the director of cardiothoracic anesthesia at St. Joseph and as Secretary Treasurer for the Orange County Medical Association. He is also the former chief of staff and former chair of anesthesiology at CHOC Children’s, and the former president of the California Society of Anesthesiologists. Dr. Yost is the former mayor of the city of Seal Beach and a founding member of the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanford University and a medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine.

About CalOptima

A county organized health system, CalOptima provides publicly funded health care coverage for low-income children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities in Orange County, Calif. CalOptima’s mission is to provide members with access to quality health care services delivered in a cost-effective and compassionate manner. In total, CalOptima serves nearly 800,000 members with a network of more than 7,200 primary care doctors and specialists, as well as 30 hospitals.

