City of Stanton Welcomes Local Students to City Hall For Its’ Fourth Annual Youth In Government Day

Stanton, Calif. – March 8, 2017 –– The City of Stanton is excited to welcome local students from Magnolia, Western, Gilbert and Dale Junior High Schools to City Hall for its fourth annual Youth in Government Day. The all-day learning event is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2017.

“What does a City Clerk do? This question and more will be answered at our upcoming Youth in Government Day. The Stanton City Council created this event to give local students a glimpse into the many career and volunteer opportunities involved in City government,” said Mayor Carol Warren.

During the event, students will have an opportunity to learn about each of the City’s departments through fun, hands-on activities and informative presentations. Participating City departments include: Administration, Police Services, Fire Services, Parks and Recreation, Community Development, Finance, Public Works and Engineering. At the end of the day, each student will have a greater understanding of local government and receive a certificate and goodie bag.

Approximately 100 students participated last year and enjoyed learning about how local government works. As part of last year’s hands-on activities, students met one of the Police Department’s K9 officers; learned about the development and planning of Stanton Central Park; opened maintenance manholes and inspected a construction tractor.

A simulated City Council Meeting taught the students how the City Council establishes community goals and policies as well as providing leadership and direction in the administration of City Departments and services.

This year’s event is anticipated to be another great learning experience with hands-on activities inspired by current City projects.

“We hope this year’s event will inspire students to pursue a professional career in government or to become involved as a volunteer in the City’s many programs and organizations. Inspiration is the first step to setting long-term career and personal goals,” Warren added.

The City of Stanton is located in northwestern Orange County. With a population of approximately 39,000 in 3.1 square miles, many residents enjoy the small town community feel. The City was incorporated in 1956 and has enjoyed growth and prosperity since that time. The City’s motto – Community Pride and Forward Vision identifies Stanton as a place where innovation and pride in

the community are an important aspect of life in Stanton.

