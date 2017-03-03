The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

March 2, 2017

MICHELLE VAN DER LINDEN APPOINTED BY ORANGE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TONY RACKAUCKAS AS NEW SPOKESPERSON

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney (OCDA) Tony Rackauckas announced the appointment of Michelle Van Der Linden as the new District Attorney Spokesperson today.

Van Der Linden was born in Santa Monica and has lived in California for most of her life. She enlisted in the California Air National Guard after graduating from Hemet High School and received her undergraduate degree in journalism from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. She went on to become the Public Affairs Officer for her military unit at the 163rd Air Refueling Wing, now known as the 163rd Attack Wing, located at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley. In this role, she traveled the world reporting on the unit’s deployments and mission.

Upon retiring as a Captain from the military in 2005, she served as the City of Chino’s Public Information Officer, where she worked for nearly 10 years as the spokesperson for the city and the Chino Police Department. While employed with the City of Chino, she received a Master of Public Administration from California State University, Northridge. After leaving Chino, she served as the Public Information Officer with the Covina Valley Unified School District, before starting her own communications business.

“I am pleased to appoint Michelle Van Der Linden as the OCDA’s new Spokesperson. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from the military, law enforcement, and other government experience as well as her advanced degree to the OCDA and I know she will excel in this position,” said Rackauckas.

“I am very honored and thankful for this fantastic opportunity to serve as the Spokesperson for the OCDA,” said Van Der Linden. “I look forward to working with the media in Orange County and beyond in an effort to continue to uphold public safety and serve the people of Orange County by keeping them informed.”

