Richard Sanchez to Lead OC Health Care Agency

The Assistant Director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, Richard Sanchez, will assume the top role at the end of March, following the retirement of Orange County Health Care Agency director Mark Refowitz.

Sanchez, who was selected through a competitive recruitment, has been with the Health Care Agency for 12 years, according to a Health Care Agency news release. Sanchez previously was the director of Sacramento County’s Environmental Health Department.

“I was born and raised in Orange County, and it’s tremendously important to me that every family here has the experience of a healthy community and environment that I was fortunate to have growing up,” said Sanchez in a statement released to media.

Refowitz began working for the county in 2008 as director of Behavioral Health Service and was appointed to the top role in 2012. As HCA director, he was also appointed to the Board of Directors of CalOptima, the county’s insurance provider for low income and elderly residents.

