March 27, 2017

Senator Newman Honors Women Making a Difference in Senate District 29

Buena Park- On Saturday, March 25th, at a community celebration held at Buena Park’s Walter Ehlers Event Center Heritage Hall, Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) honored 15 extraordinary women who work or live in the 17 cities in California’s 29th Senate District and who are making a difference in their communities as this year’s honorees of Senate District 29’s 2017 “Women of the Year” Awards.

“The women being honored as part of this year’s program serve as sterling examples for our entire community,” said Senator Josh Newman. “To a person, these are people who have pursued their passions in ways that have enriched their communities, while inspiring others to do the same. I am proud to recognize the impact this group of women has made in their respective spheres, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to honor their hard work, leadership, and commitment to serving others.”

Individual recipients of this year’s 29th Senate District “Women of the Year” awards:

Arts : Corky Nepomuceno (Fullerton)

: Corky Nepomuceno (Fullerton) Business : Kris Hanna (Anaheim)

: Kris Hanna (Anaheim) Community Service : Pam Keller (Fullerton) and Laura Montague (Chino Hills)

: Pam Keller (Fullerton) and Laura Montague (Chino Hills) Environment : Angela Lindstrom (Fullerton)

: Angela Lindstrom (Fullerton) Education : Nancy Buck (Rowland Heights)

: Nancy Buck (Rowland Heights) Health : Dr. April Lopez (Yorba Linda) and Nahla Kayali (Anaheim)

: Dr. April Lopez (Yorba Linda) and Nahla Kayali (Anaheim) Future Leaders : Ansley Wozab (Fullerton), Ellen Kim (La Habra), Kelly Tran (Stanton), Esther Jeong (Fullerton)

Ansley Wozab (Fullerton), Ellen Kim (La Habra), Kelly Tran (Stanton), Esther Jeong (Fullerton) Science & Technology : Jocelyn Read (Fullerton)

: Jocelyn Read (Fullerton) Philanthropy : Carrie Flanders (Brea)

: Carrie Flanders (Brea) In Memorium: Mary Janet Hicks (Buena Park).

Honorees were nominated by community members and selected on the basis of their demonstrated leadership, their contributions to the community, and the strength of their applications and endorsements by other members of the community.

For more information, photos, or extended bios for any of the award winners, please contact monica.schmalenberger@sen.ca.gov .

