MEDIA ADVISORY: SENATOR PATRICIA BATES ELECTED CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN SENATE LEADER

ORANGE COUNTY – Republican Party of Orange County Chairman Fred M. Whitaker released the following statement after it was announced that Senator Patricia Bates (R – Laguna Niguel) was elected California Republican Senate Leader by her colleagues:

“I am proud that Orange County is once again leading the charge in the California Republican Senate Caucus with Senator Pat Bates at the helm,” said Chairman Fred Whitaker. “Senator Bates is a proven leader and a great choice to lead the Republican Party’s efforts to elect more Republicans to the Senate in the upcoming 2018 mid-term election and beyond.”

“I’m confident that Senator Bates’ wealth of experience and talent will strategically position the Republican Party to once again limit the Democrats’ power to raise taxes on working families and prevent California from becoming a one party state. Founding Chair of the Republican Women’s Caucus, Senator Bates’ consensus building skills will make her an effective advocate for more efficient government, enhanced educational opportunities, and robust job growth up and down the state. On behalf of the Republican Party of Orange County, I thank outgoing Senate Republican Leader Senator Jean Fuller for her service and recognize her unrelenting determination to grow the Republican Caucus.”

