Sharon Quirk-Silva Honors 59 Women of Distinction at Orange County Ceremony

The Orange County 2017 Women of Distinction Awards

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, (D – Orange County) honored 59 women on Saturday at the 65th Assembly District’s annual Women of Distinction event. The event took place on Saturday, March 25th, at the Fullerton Public Library.

Honorees were nominated by their peers in one of three categories — exemplary service, outstanding achievements and ability to inspire positive change — and selected by Quirk-Silva, who represents the communities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, La Palma, and Stanton.

“This event is held annually to thank women for all the great contributions they make in our community. They are all to be commended for our service, not just to their families, but also for the service to our community.”

“Women are professionals that contribute greatly to the economy. So, securing economic opportunity for all women—through equal pay, access to childcare, family friendly workplaces, and protecting vulnerable communities — makes a stronger California and a stronger nation.”

The 2017 Women of Distinction honorees are:

