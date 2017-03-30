The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 28, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Joel Zlotnik (714) 560-5713

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

Take a Hike With OCTA in Ferber Ranch

Families are invited to a free guided wilderness hike April 8 in Trabuco Canyon

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority invites families with children of all ages to participate in a short and easy free hike at Ferber Ranch Wilderness Preserve on Saturday, April 8.

Families are welcome to enjoy a morning filled with fun activities, exercise and the beautiful scenery of the preserve in Trabuco Canyon.

The 1-mile, round-trip hike will be led by a guide offering information on the protected land, as well as leading activities and nature-related crafts for the younger hikers. No strollers are permitted on the trail. For those who want to trek the full-loop trail, the moderate hike is about 2 miles.

Ferber Ranch Wilderness Preserve is an approximately 400-acre preserve that includes valuable native plant and animal species. It is among more than 1,300 acres of land obtained by OCTA through the Freeway Environmental Mitigation Program.

The program allocates funds from Measure M, the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, to acquire land and fund habitat restoration projects in exchange for a streamlined approval process for 13 freeway improvement projects throughout Orange County.

“OCTA’s strong efforts in preserving the environment while investing in transportation will help keep Orange County beautiful for generations to come,” said OCTA Chairman Michael Hennessey. “I encourage all families to come enjoy this hike while learning about the preserve and our program.”

Registration for the one-hour hike begins at 9:30 a.m. on April 8. The hike starts at 10 a.m.and is weather-permitting. Space is limited, so reserve a spot ahead of time. Registration forms and more information can be found online at preservingourlegacy.org.

# # #

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.