FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Bill Bird @ (916) 397-5877

March 20, 2017

Tim Shaw to Run for Orange County Supervisor

La Habra City Councilmember Picks Up Key Endorsements

LA HABRA, CA: Long time La Habra City Councilman and former La Habra Mayor Tim Shaw confirmed today that he is running for Orange County Supervisor. He spelled out his plans in a message sent to thousands of his supporters and becomes the front runner in the race to the race to succeed Shawn Nelson as Orange County Supervisor from the 4th District.

“I firmly believe the 2016 election results sent a strong message,” Shaw wrote in a letter to his supporters. “People are tired of politics as usual, and we need to tear up the playbook and start from scratch.”

Shaw also announced that his campaign has earned the support and backing of State Senate Minority Leader Emeritus Bob Huff (R-Brea), who represented much of the 4th District for the past eight years. He has also earned the enthusiastic support of La Habra City Council colleagues, James Gomez, Michael Blazey and Tom Beamish.

Shaw has served on the La Habra City Council since he was first elected in 2008. He served as Mayor in 2012 and was reelected to a third term on the City Council last year. He represents the 4th Supervisorial District on the Orange County Transportation Authority Board. His other regional leadership roles include serving on the Board of Directors of the Orange County Sanitation District and the Association of California Cities — Orange County.

“My time on the La Habra City Council, working as a policy advisor to a County Supervisor, teaching American Government at the college level, directing field staff for a State Senate Office and service on local and regional boards and commissions has prepared me for this next step to serve our community,” said Shaw. “This challenge isn’t an easy one, but my desire to make Orange County a better place and bring opportunity to Orange County families will overcome all obstacles.”

Shaw is married (Shannon) and is the proud father of five children. He attended local public schools in the 4th District and it’s where he and Shannon have chosen to raise their family.

Shaw is proud to serve as Government Affairs Director for the Pacific West Association of Realtors as well as the La Habra City Council. He also teaches American Government at Rio Hondo College. Follow Councilman Shaw on Facebook.

