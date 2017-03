Amazon Smile allows shoppers to designate a charity of his or her choice so that when making purchases at smile.amazon.com 0.5 percent of your purchase (with no added cost to you) is donated to the selected charity.

But today only, Amazon will donate 5 percent of your online purchase amount.

If interested, go to smile.amazon.com and select VoiceofOrangeCounty.org to benefit our independent, non-profit newsroom. We thank you for your support.