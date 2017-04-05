Anaheim Councilwoman Calls for Regular Updates on “Benefits” of Disney and Anaheim Resort district

Anaheim residents will get an update at every other city council meeting on the “benefits” of the Anaheim Resort section of the city, after a city council meeting request Tuesday by Councilwoman Lucille Kring.

“It would be very good for the people to know how much Disney puts into the neighborhoods,” Kring said. She asked city staff to give a brief report at alternate meetings on the “benefits of the resort area to the neighborhoods of Anaheim.”

The Anaheim Resort is the city’s tourism district, and includes Disneyland, the Convention Center and a number of hotels and small businesses.

Councilman Jose Moreno already has asked staff to report at every other council meeting about the city’s progress on tackling homelessness. Staff will alternate at each meeting with a report about homelessness and the Anaheim Resort.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.