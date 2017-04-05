Anaheim Councilwoman Calls for Regular Updates on “Benefits” of Disney and Anaheim Resort district

Anaheim residents will get an update at every other city council meeting on the “benefits” of the Anaheim Resort section of the city, after a city council meeting request Tuesday by Councilwoman Lucille Kring.

“It would be very good for the people to know how much Disney puts into the neighborhoods,” Kring said. She asked city staff to give a brief report at alternate meetings on the “benefits of the resort area to the neighborhoods of Anaheim.”

The Anaheim Resort is the city’s tourism district, and includes Disneyland, the Convention Center and a number of hotels and small businesses.

Councilman Jose Moreno already has asked staff to report at every other council meeting about the city’s progress on tackling homelessness. Staff will alternate at each meeting with a report about homelessness and the Anaheim Resort.

Contact Thy Vo at tvo@voiceofoc.org or follow her on Twitter @thyanhvo.

  • David Zenger

    When I got done laughing I shed a tear.

    I hope they subtract all the gravy Disney and the hotels have gotten from us over the past 20 years, both documented and all the undocumented stuff they got because nobody was paying attention to what they owed us.

  • RyanCantor

    You can’t be serious.

    I thought this was supposed to be monumentally obvious. Now citizens need to be educated, by their government, on the benefits of the resort district?

    Well, which is it? Is it obvious or is it really something so difficult to understand that the business before the council must be delays to provide educational opportunities to the taxpayer?

    Maybe they can make it a whole series.

    Benefits of the Resort
    Benefits of Policing
    Benefits of Roads
    Benefits of ARTIC
    Benefits of Benefit Education

    Only in Anaheim.

    • David Zenger

      “Now citizens need to be educated, by their government, on the benefits of the resort district?”

      Isn’t it really the responsibility of a billion dollar, multi-national conglomerate to do its own advertising?