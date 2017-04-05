Contact: Carrie Braun, Public Information Mgr. (714) 788-8060 Carrie.Braun@ocgov.com

Director of County’s Health Care Agency Appointed

Santa Ana, Calif. (March 28, 2017) – Richard Sanchez, currently the Assistant Director of the County of Orange Health Care Agency (HCA), will now lead the agency as Director beginning March 31, 2017. Sanchez was selected from a competitive public recruitment following the retirement announcement of present HCA Director Mark Refowitz.

Sanchez has more than 30 years of experience in the public sector including serving HCA for the past 12 years. He has held a variety of leadership roles including Assistant Director and Director of Environmental Health and Assistant Director of the Agency. Prior to joining the County of Orange, Sanchez led Sacramento County’s Environmental Health Department. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from UC Irvine and a Master of Public Health from Loma Linda University.

“Richard’s understanding of the Health Care Agency and the opportunities and challenges facing Orange County will allow him to continue to fill the department’s vision of working together for a healthier tomorrow,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor.

HCA is a regional provider, charged with protecting and promoting individual, family and community health through coordination of public and private sector resources. HCA’s organizational structure includes five major service areas: Correctional Health Services, Public Health Services, Behavioral Health Services, Regulatory/Medical Health Services and Administrative Services. HCA is comprised of 2,700 employees with an annual operating budget of $650 million.

“I was born and raised in Orange County, and it’s tremendously important to me that every family here has the experience of a healthy community and environment that I was fortunate to have growing up,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez will assume his role as Director on March 31, 2017.

