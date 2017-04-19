Millions Headed To Alleviate O.C. Traffic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 10, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Joel Zlotnik (714) 560-5713

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

OCTA board allocates nearly $35 million for road improvements in 9 cities and the county

ORANGE – Cities throughout Orange County will receive nearly $35 million to help ease traffic through Measure M, the county’s half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements.

The Orange County Transportation Authority board today awarded funding for 13 projects to improve and widen busy streets and intersections. Five additional projects will receive funding to synchronize traffic signals to ensure drivers hit the most green lights during rush hours.

“Improving local streets and roads is a cornerstone of the Measure M half-cent sales tax funding program,” said OCTA Chairman Michael Hennessey. “These projects, reaching into every part of the county, will bring significant benefit to our residents, businesses and visitors.”

A call for projects was issued by OCTA in August 2016 through the Comprehensive Transportation Funding Program, making funding available for improving congested streets and to synchronize traffic signals. Project applications were reviewed for eligibility, consistency and adherence to Measure M guidelines.

Along with the county, the cities receiving project funds are Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Orange, San Clemente and Santa Ana.

Regional capacity projects include:

Lincoln Avenue from East Street to Evergreen Street in Anaheim

University/Ridgeline Intersection Improvements in Irvine

Warner Avenue Improvements from Main Street to Orange Avenue in Santa Ana

Signal synchronization projects include:

Bear Street in Costa Mesa

Gilbert Street/Idaho Street in Fullerton

Olympiad Road/Felipe Road in Mission Viejo

The complete list of projects that received funding is attached.

###