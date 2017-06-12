Anaheim Says No Time Card Fraud by Police Chief, Deputy Chief

A city review into alleged time card fraud by Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada and Deputy Police Chief Dan Cahill found they did not violate city or police department policies, according to a statement released by the city Thursday.

Allegations surfaced in October 2016 after a fellow police officer raised the allegations in a memo obtained by ABC7 News.

The memo, written by a police captain to the city manager, city attorney and human resources director, alleges Quezada and Cahill reported fewer vacation days than they actually took, meaning Quezada could have been paid more than $24,000 and Cahill could have been paid $38,000 for time they did not work.

The investigation was conducted by employment lawyer Irma Rodriguez Moisa of Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo.

According to the city’s statement, “the investigation did show inconsistency in how an internal policy was interpreted and implemented. The policy now is being updated.”

The city, through spokeswoman Lauren Gold, declined to comment further about the investigation, citing the confidentiality of personnel issues.

Jarret Young, the police captain who wrote a memo reporting the issues, raised concerns about conflicts of interest for Moisa, the investigator, to ABC7 in October 2016, citing the firm’s frequent work with the Anaheim Police Department.

The OC Weekly reported in January that Quezada and Cahill also had dinner with Moisa, the investigator, during the California Police Chiefs Association Annual Training Symposium.

City spokesman Mike Lyster told the Weekly the city has full confidence in its investigator.

