Bob Niccum Selected as Grand Jury Foreperson

Santa Ana, Calif. – Bob Niccum has been selected to be foreperson of the 2017-2018 Orange County Grand Jury, announced Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Charles Margines. “Mr. Niccum’s career as a senior administrator for the Los Angeles Unified School District, leading staff from diverse backgrounds toward a common goal, provides him with outstanding, relevant skills to be foreperson of the 19-member Grand Jury,” said Judge Margines.

Mr. Niccum earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton. During his long-term career with the LAUSD, he generated weekly written reports to the Board of Education for action, drafted legislative bills involving issues within his purview, worked with legislators to get bills introduced, and testified before committees of the legislature in support of the bills. Many of the bills he wrote were enacted into law and are part of the Code of Civil Procedure, Education Code, Government Code, Health and Safety Code, and Public Resources Code.

Mr. Niccum’s responsibilities included leading community meetings throughout Los Angeles regarding the selection of sites for new schools, often addressing concerns from outspoken individuals who were opposed to construction in their neighborhood. He was involved with personnel matters in his role as personnel official for his division. He was the spokesperson for the LAUSD in television, radio, and newspaper interviews. He also briefed elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels regarding LAUSD activities scheduled in their jurisdictions.

The 19 members of the Grand Jury will take the official oath of office and be charged with their duties for the one-year term of service on Friday, June 30, 2017, 10:00 a.m., in Department C1 of the Central Justice Center, 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana. Earlier this month, members of the current Grand Jury and their advisors conducted a four-day training and orientation program for the Grand Jury members and the alternates. Additional information about the Orange County Grand Jury is available online at www.ocgrandjury.org.

