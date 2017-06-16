County to Make Final Bankruptcy Debt Payment, Hold Public Budget Hearings for Fiscal Year 2017-18 Budget

Santa Ana, CA — On July 1, 2017, the County of Orange will make the final debt service payment to bondholders of the Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2005, retiring all bond debt related to the County’s recovery from the 1995 Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.

“The bankruptcy was a painful chapter in the County’s history, and recovering from it has presented many challenges,” said Chairwoman Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “Through meeting our financial challenges and fulfilling our bankruptcy debt obligation, the County is well positioned to continue our mission of making Orange County a safe, healthy and fulfilling place to live, work and play.”

Since the bankruptcy, the County has implemented a variety of processes to strengthen financial management and oversight. In 1995-1996, the County established the Treasury Oversight Committee (TOC), the Audit Oversight Committee (AOC) and the Public Financing Advisory Committee (PFAC) to ensure compliance with state and federal laws and County policies and procedures. At least one member of the public serves on each committee.

“It is because of the County’s diligence in applying fiscal discipline and putting new processes into place that we are now able to make this final debt payment,” said Vice Chair Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “I intend to work with my colleagues to continue our fiscal responsibility in the years to come as we invest in Orange County’s future.”

“Since I was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1996, I have fought continuously for strong fiscal responsibility and oversight,” said Supervisor Todd Spitzer, Third District. “As we put the County’s bankruptcy behind us, we must remember the lessons we’ve learned and ensure this never happens again.”

In 1996, the Treasurer-Tax Collector published the County’s Investment Policy Statement that is updated and approved annually by the TOC and the Board of Supervisors.

“It is our responsibility to taxpayers to properly manage the County’s finances. Paying off this bankruptcy is a win for Orange County’s taxpayers and citizens,” said Supervisor Shawn Nelson, Fourth District.

Additionally, in 1998, the Board of Supervisors approved the County’s first comprehensive, five year Strategic Financial Plan. The Strategic Financial Plan, which is updated annually, provides a long-term tool to ensure the County is able to respond to economic fluctuations and unanticipated events while maintaining the quality and range of services provided to the community. In 2016, the Board approved a comprehensive Debt Management Policy as part of the annual Strategic Financial Plan update.