The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC.

June 27, 2017

June 27, 2017

Contact: Michael Henning

Michael.Henning@asm.ca.gov

(916) 319-2065

Governor Okays Funding for West Coyote Hills Open Space Project

Assembly Bill 510 Passes Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee

(SACRAMENTO) – Today, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva is pleased to announce that the Governor has officially signed the 2017-18 California budget, which includes $15 million appropriated to the Wildlife Conservation Board, to be used for the purchase of the remainder of the 510-acre West Coyote Hills project site.

Assembly Bill 510 (AB 510), by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Orange County), is the legislative vehicle that ensures the funds are spent on the West Coyote Hills Open Space Project. Today, the bill has passed another hurdle by moving through the Natural Resources Committee with a vote of 6 to 2. Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva is establishing an endowment within the program that will use some of these funds to create a West Coyote Hills Conservation Program Endowment, opening up the Robert Ward Nature Preserve.

“The West Coyote Hills Open Space Project is about securing land for the benefit of our Orange County community. Securing the Open Space will benefit all local residents, and will be widely regarded as a source of pride for the Fullerton community,” said Quirk-Silva. “The citizens of North Orange County deserve their fair share of parks.”

The California State Budget currently includes $15 million due to the efforts of Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva for the purpose of acquiring, operating, and maintaining West Coyote Hills Open Space. Currently, the land is owned by the City of Fullerton and Chevron’s subsidiary, Pacific Coast Homes. The moneys are to be appropriated to the Coastal Conservancy for the purpose of funding projects related to the West Coyote Hills Conservancy Program, that will be established under Senate Bill 714 (Newman).

###

