“Hack for Health” invites Orange County to build a healthy app for OC

Pitchfest & Hack-a-thon: a chance to storyboard, design, pitch, build and win

On Saturday, June 17, the community is invited to the Santa Ana Public Library TeenSpace to build a new app that helps neighbors find healthy food and activities right here in Orange County.

The Alliance for a Healthy Orange County and the downtown Santa Ana business district have partnered to create a healthy app targeting specifically Anaheim, Garden Grove and Santa Ana where residents’ health is most at risk.

“Anyone can sign up for this part of the hack,” said Ryan Smolar, Hacker-in-Chief of the Hack for Health project.

“Join us anytime on Saturday, June 17th, between 10 AM – 5 PM at the Santa Ana Public Library TeenSpace to design, storyboard, and video record a short pitch presentation for a healthy local app. Free to participate and burritos will be served by the OC Burrito Project. The winning healthy app pitch advances towards winning a $500 cash prize if their app makes it to the final stage of development.”

After the pitch-a-thon, the teams with the best ideas will be invited back to participate a “Hack-a-thon” on Saturday, June 24th, where our assembled development team will help the pitch teams build the app.

Finally, the app will launch at a celebration on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 28th.

Get More Info, Sign-up to Attend & Download our Basic Participation Guide

http://www.startupsantaana.org/health-hack

