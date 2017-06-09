New photographer joins the Voice of OC team

Voice of OC has brought on Jeff Antenore as a contributing photographer.

Antenore holds a master of science degree in photojournalism from Boston University and a bachelor of arts degree in communications and political science from UCLA. He also contributes and has contributed to the Orange County Register, PR Newswire, Getty Images, Patch.com, Action Sports Photography, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Homes for Our Troops and many other clients.

Antenore will work as a contributing photographer on the Voice of OC news team. You can see some of his first work here: