OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, Embroiled in Jailhouse Snitch Scandal, Says She Won’t Seek Re-Election Next Year

Embattled Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Sandra Hutchens, whose department has been severely criticized in the ongoing jailhouse snitch scandal and other controversies, announced Tuesday she will not run for re-election and plans to retire at the end of her current term in January 2019.

The news comes as her department faces multiple controversies ranging from a federal investigation into the use of jailhouse informants to the recent misidentification of a dead body. The state Attorney General’s office also is investigating Orange County jailhouse informant issues

“At the end of my current term, I will have spent almost forty years in law enforcement, including the last 10 1/2 years as your Sheriff. I have made the decision not to seek re-election and will conclude my time as your Sheriff in January 2019.” – Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Sandra Hutchens, in a news release Tuesday afternoon

“I look forward to continuing to lead the Orange County Sheriff’s Department over the next 1 1/2 years and working with the men and women of the department to provide for the public safety of our community.”

The move has been rumored since at least earlier this year, after an appeals court ruled her staff systemically violated defendants’ rights through misuse of jailhouse informants and the U.S. Justice Department launched a federal civil rights investigation into the issue.

Hutchens is tentatively scheduled to testify in Superior Court next Wednesday, July 5, about her department’s handling of jailhouse informant records. The testimony is part of an ongoing, multi-week evidentiary hearing by Judge Thomas Goethals.

The last few days have also seen her department come under fire.

On Friday, news broke that her coroners misidentified a dead body, leading the family of a homeless man to mourn the loss of their loved one and bury the remains, only to discover weeks later their relative was actually alive.

And earlier on Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union released a report alleging widespread corruption and abuse against inmates within her jails. The civil rights group called on Hutchens to resign from office immediately, and Hutchens announced her plans for retirement a few hours later.

“The ACLU SoCal is calling on Sheriff Hutchens to resign and demanding that the Orange County Board of Supervisors establish an independent jails review authority to investigate the culture of violence and abuse in the OC jails and reform policies throughout the county jail system,” the group said in its statement Tuesday morning.

Hutchens’ staff disputed the report in a statement, calling it a “purposely distorted view of the Orange County jails.”

Hutchens has led the department since June 2008, when she was brought in to help clean up the department after her predecessor Mike Carona was indicted for official misconduct and later convicted of witness tampering. She won re-election in 2010 and 2014, and her term expires on Jan. 5, 2019. She formerly worked for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and is eligible for pensions from both Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Her retirement opens up the field for county sheriff candidates in 2018. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the June primary, he or she wins outright. If not, a runoff between the top two vote-getters will take place in November 2018.

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.