The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

For Immediate Release

Contact: Justin Massey, OCYD Communications Director

Twitter: @JustinSMassey

OC Young Democrats: OC Supervisors’ Budget Ignores Most Vulnerable Residents

Orange County— June 28, 2017 — In response to the OC Board of Supervisors approval of the 2017-2018 County Budget, Orange County Young Democrats Chair Danielle Serbin issued the following statement:

“Yesterday, the all-Republican Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an annual budget that ignores the needs of Orange County’s most vulnerable residents. The Orange County Young Democrats condemn the Board’s approval of a budget that neglects the needs of the growing number of Orange County’s homeless and struggling residents.

The $6.2 billion budget continues Orange County’s history of chronically underfunding desperately needed social services. Over the past decade, social services and public health departments have seen their budget slashed by $26 million. As the ever-increasing cost of living in Orange County continue to push more and more residents into poverty and homelessness, there is a growing need to increase funding for mental health programs, addiction centers, and affordable housing.

While Orange County has taken some steps to combat the County’s growing homeless population, these efforts have largely failed to adequately address the crisis. In 2012, the Supervisors approved a 10-year plan to end homelessness; however, the County has fallen behind even under its own metrics for success. The County continues to rely on state and federal funds to fight homelessness, but year after year, the members of the Board of Supervisors fail to allocate a significant amount of resources to tackle the homelessness situation. Moreover, criminalizing our homeless residents through anti-camping measures, tickets, and arrests is wrong, and does nothing to solve the underlying conditions that drive many families into homelessness. Solving the homelessness crisis in Orange County will take creative and innovative solutions by the Board of Supervisors, including more support for needed services for Orange County’s most vulnerable residents. We urge the Board of Supervisors to actively work with cities, public health officials, nonprofits, and individuals to ensure that Orange County has a robust and successful homelessness reduction program.”

###