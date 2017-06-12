OCREP 3rd Annual Re-entry Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13 at the Honda Center

|
The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.
PRESS RELEASE
OCREP 3rd Annual Re-entry Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honda Center
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: June 6, 2017 Contact: Meghan Medlin
OCREP Project Director
info@ocreentry.com
657-859-9444
Anaheim, CA – The Orange County Re-Entry Partnership (OCREP), in partnership with GEO Group Inc. and the Orange County Public Defender Office, will co-host the 3rd Annual Re- entry Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
Each year 30,000-40,000 men and women are released from the Orange County jail system and become part of the re-entry community. These individuals have a wide variety of needs upon release and the Re-entry Resource Fair provides them with a connection to resources and employers within Orange County that assist them in their journey back into society.
“Re-entry success depends on many factors, and community support is one of the most important,” says OCREP Director Meghan Medlin. “If we can provide these worthy individuals with a platform for success, they have a much higher chance of staying out of jail and becoming valuable members of our community. The Re-entry Resource Fair brings together a wide array of service providers, educators, employers, and Orange County agencies to help facilitate a path to re-entry by supporting attendees’ desire to make positive changes.”
More than 200 attendees received support from more than 50 service providers at the 2016 fair. This year’s event will provide participants information regarding legal issues, education, workforce training, local employers, mental health, medical concerns, health insurance, and many other areas of need.
The following is a list of just a few of the organizations that will be on hand to provide services:
- National University
- Santiago Canyon College
- 211OC
- Assurance Wireless
- Taller San Jose Hope Builders
- Working Wardrobes
- Project Kinship
- Orange County Public Defender Office
- Pacific Reentry Career Services
- EDD Workforce Services
- CDCR Parole, OC Probation and OC Sheriff’s Department
- Southwest Carpenter’s Training Fund
- DHR Solar Academy
- Sweet Mission Cookie Company
- HealthRight360
- Department of Motor Vehicles & More!OCREP was founded in 2006 by the Orange County Sheriff’s and Probation Departments as a way to build a bridge between county and community services. Today OCREP is a fiscally sponsored project of OneOC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and is comprised of almost 600 individuals representing 210 unique organizations all with the same ideology; to successfully reintegrate people coming back to our community so that they are able to lead healthy, productive lives free of crime.
WHAT: OCREP 3rd Annual Re-Entry Resource Fair
WHEN: Tuesday, June 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Honda Center (Under the Portico) Anaheim, CA
Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.
To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org