OCREP 3rd Annual Re-entry Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13 at the Honda Center

PRESS RELEASE

OCREP 3rd Annual Re-entry Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honda Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: June 6, 2017 Contact: Meghan Medlin

OCREP Project Director

info@ocreentry.com

657-859-9444

Anaheim, CA – The Orange County Re-Entry Partnership (OCREP), in partnership with GEO Group Inc. and the Orange County Public Defender Office, will co-host the 3rd Annual Re- entry Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Each year 30,000-40,000 men and women are released from the Orange County jail system and become part of the re-entry community. These individuals have a wide variety of needs upon release and the Re-entry Resource Fair provides them with a connection to resources and employers within Orange County that assist them in their journey back into society.

“Re-entry success depends on many factors, and community support is one of the most important,” says OCREP Director Meghan Medlin. “If we can provide these worthy individuals with a platform for success, they have a much higher chance of staying out of jail and becoming valuable members of our community. The Re-entry Resource Fair brings together a wide array of service providers, educators, employers, and Orange County agencies to help facilitate a path to re-entry by supporting attendees’ desire to make positive changes.”