The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 12, 2017

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Joel Zlotnik (714) 560-5713

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

OCTA Board Approves $1.2 Billion Balanced Budget

The 2017-18 fiscal year budget includes improvements to transit service

and delivering Measure M projects

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors approved a balanced budget of more than $1.2 billion for the upcoming year during its Monday meeting.

The Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget encompasses all services, projects and programs that are administered by OCTA. Major initiatives for the budget include improving bus service through the OC Bus 360° program, continuing Measure M improvements, including to freeways and the OC Streetcar, and operating the 91 Express Lanes.

“We are proud that this budget for the upcoming fiscal year continues to demonstrate OCTA’s commitment to delivering on the promises made to voters who approved Measure M,” said OCTA Chairman Michael Hennessey. “Regardless of how people choose to travel, this budget focuses on enhancing the convenience, safety and speed of all forms of transportation by improving bus and rail operations, freeways, streets, and active transportation programs throughout Orange County.”

Going into effect July 1, the budget reflects a significant investment in capital projects.

“This budget lays the groundwork for a productive and exciting year ahead that will be punctuated with the ground breaking on two landmark projects – the I-405 improvement project, our single largest capital project ever undertaken, and the OC Streetcar, our first modern streetcar that will help reshape how people move through the heart of Orange County,” said OCTA CEO Darrell Johnson.

Funding allocations for the budget include:

$349 million for bus operations

$170 million for freeway improvements

$156 million for streets and roads improvements

$10.6 million for environmental programs

This balanced budget is a result of OCTA’s mission to deliver long-term sustainable transportation solutions for the residents of Orange County.

OCTA is the county’s transportation agency, responsible for planning, financing and coordinating Orange County’s freeway, street and rail development, as well as managing countywide bus and paratransit service, as well as rail service and the 91 Express Lanes.

# # #

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.